'Tolerant' Liberals Target Black Republican Tim Scott with Threats and Racist Voicemails

We’ve all heard liberals claim time and time again that Republicans are racist and Democrats are the epitome of tolerance. Have you met liberals who suggested that it was self-evident that they were not racist simply because of their politics? I’ve met plenty.

If that were true, why is it that it seems like the only people who thought it was funny or cool to wear blackface in the past forty years were liberals?

But I digress. Despite Democrats’ self-righteous proclamations of unparalleled tolerance, they repeatedly fail to demonstrate their so-called tolerance the most, it seems, with black Republicans. Black Republicans are called traitors to their race, Uncle Toms, and worse. Senator Tim Scott, a black Republican, knows all too well about the intolerance and racism of the left.

CNN reports that Scott “has seen an uptick in racist and profanity-laced voicemails at his office since becoming the lead Republican on police reform legislation, including from one person who called him ‘Uncle Tim.'”

Scott, the only African American Republican in the chamber, played two of the messages for his GOP colleagues during a policy lunch Tuesday, according to his spokesman Sean Smith. The caller who described Scott as “Uncle Tim” also said he was a “sellout” and “the lowest piece of sh*t this country ever produced.” That caller also made unflattering remarks about South Carolina’s other Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, and the two GOP senators from Florida, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. In a second message, the caller said, “all Republicans are nasty.”

“Most don’t mention any legislation, but it’s clear they’re related to police reform,” Smith noted. “The volume has increased greatly the past two weeks since it became known he was leading police reform efforts.”

Democrats used a procedural vote to block the JUSTICE Act on Wednesday.

“Tim Scott, my crosshairs on my rifle are going to be pointed right at your forehead and blow your black (inaudible) dumbass away,” one caller’s message said.

Senator Scott says the threats and racist remarks he gets from the left don’t bother him as much as what the Democrats did to thwart the JUSTICE Act.

“I think 2015 and the church shooting had more impact on me than the failure of this legislation. What is frustrating to me and what makes me emotional is not the toll that it has on me — I’m a pretty resilient guy, and I’m going to be great tomorrow and the next day and next day. It’s those people that we’re talking about that we almost make caricatures of them. That’s the toll. Toll’s not on me. Toll’s on communities that continue to see, like, they are walking in quicksand,” Scott said.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis