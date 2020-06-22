It's Always Liberals Getting Caught in Blackface

In the past couple of weeks, Jimmy Fallon has been forced to apologize for a years-old skit of him impersonating Chris Rock, Howard Stern is been getting flak for wearing blackface and using racial slurs in an old skit, and more recently, Jimmy Kimmel is now under fire for using the N-word multiple times during an imitation of rapper Snoop Dogg on a 1996 Christmas album.

Is it just me, or does it seem the like public figures who have donned blackface or have used racial epithets (I don’t care what the alleged context is) are typically self-righteous liberals?

I can still remember the first time I was cognizant of a celebrity getting in hot water for wearing blackface. It was 1993 and I was thirteen years old. Ted Danson somehow thought it was a good idea to wear blackface during a celebrity roast for Whoopi Goldberg, whom he was dating at the time, at the Friars Club. There’s no video of the performance but word is audience members were horrified. Before that, Cyndi Lauper donned blackface in the 1984 music video for her song “She Bop.” Before being called out for his Snoop Dogg impression, Jimmy Kimmel got in hot water for a sketch in he did in 2000 when he hosted Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” and wore blackface to portray NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone. In 2008, Saturday Night Live must not have looked hard enough for black talent because they had Fred Armisen portray Barack Obama. Billy Crystal wore blackface while portraying Sammy Davis Jr. as part of a video montage for the 2012 Oscars.

And I haven’t even mentioned the movie Tropic Thunder yet, or brought up Democrat politicians.

Have you noticed a trend here? Is it not painfully obvious that we’re typically seeing liberal entertainers taking part in blatantly racist efforts to get a laugh or entertain their fans?

For crying out loud, even Tom Hanks shared a stage with a white man in blackface and an afro wig for a fundraiser.

It seems like it’s mostly (if not always) liberals who are getting caught. Can they really claim ignorance of how offensive blackface is or even was at the time they did it? No, they can’t. Yet, time and time again, liberal entertainers do it for the sake of a joke. Why? Do liberals feel insulated from accusations of racism because they’re liberal and are thus exempt? Think about this, all these people participated in something that reasonable people knew at the time was wrong to do. None of them, at the time of the incidents, saw them as potential career enders. Because despite what they did, they believed themselves to be “woke” liberals for whom the rules don’t apply.

Just look at Saturday Night Live!, which satirized the Ralph Northam blackface scandal by pointing out “it was never funny or cool,” even though SNL repeatedly had white talent don blackface for skits over the years.

The message the left has been sending for years is “It’s okay if we do it because we’re on the right team.” Meanwhile, if you’re a Republican, if you think you should show an ID to be able to vote, or that race shouldn’t be taken into account in academics, or if you believe all lives matter, you’re not only a racist but the worst kind of racist. By default. No debate, no discussion. That’s the verdict. Donald Trump spent decades in the public eye, but was only labeled a racist when he aligned himself as a Republican and spoke out against Barack Obama. Tom Arnold claims there’s video evidence of Trump using the N-word, but it has never come out. Why? Because it most likely doesn’t exist. It’s amusing to think there’s more evidence of Trump’s enemies doing and saying racist things than there is any evidence of Trump’s alleged racism.

Liberals know that they can express their concealed racism because all they need to do issue an apology, wait out the storm a while, and then just accuse a conservative of being a bigot. None of the aforementioned liberals have been canceled or will be canceled because it’s not really about racism is it?

_____

