The Morning Briefing: It's Like 'The Godfather,' Only Vito Corleone Is a Creeper

Happy Friday, y’all! Your humble Morning Briefing guest host is in Atlanta this weekend for Erick Erickson’s Gathering (the first one since COVID-19). I’ll be hearing from many of the GOP presidential candidates and other conservative leaders, and I’ll be bringing you coverage of some of the highlights.

Is it just me, or does it feel like this country has a farcical version of the Corleone family in charge?

The House Oversight Committee is continuing its dogged pursuit of uncovering Biden Crime Family corruption. Lincoln explained the latest tactics:

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration demanding documents, including emails, with “certain family members” during Biden’s term as vice president. Specifically, the Committee is interested in communications between Joe and Hunter and his business associates during Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine.

It gets even crazier. Turns out Joe Biden used some weak and uncreative pseudonyms with some of these business emails. Kevin sheds some light on this wrinkle in the Biden Crime Family saga:

One of the more underreported stories of the week is Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) of the House Oversight Committee requesting that the National Archives fork over every email involving the Biden Racketeering Family and their “dealings” with Burisma and Ukraine. What no one seems to realize is that there are unknown names that have popped up in emails, “Robert L. Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.”

JRB Ware? Could he have been more obvious? It’s like me using “CLQ Thompson” as a pen name and thinking nobody will figure it out.

I’m glad they’re continuing to investigate, but we also need some action. I wonder how much more information this committee can gather before they’re finally confident enough to do something about all of this corruption.

While we’re at it, can somebody investigate the president for being a gross, dirty old man? Matt related the story of how President Sandbags got creepy with the kids again, this time at a speech for the laughably named Inflation Reduction Act:

“I want to say one thing to your children,” Biden said to the parents in the room. “I know some really great ice cream places around here.” Then he leaned in the camera and, with a sketchy-looking gaze, added, “Daddy owes you. Okay? So, talk to me afterwards.”

Ok, so not only is that the most pervy and creepy statement possible, but it also sounds like the ultimate big-government declaration. News flash, Joe: you ain’t our daddy, and neither is the federal government.

Everything Isn’t Awful

"Eleven-year-old Elijah, who is battling a brain tumor, wished to have a puppy. We’re excited to share that Elijah’s wish came true this past weekend when his Wish Granters surprised him and introduced him to his new furry friend, Tucker!!" ⁠

⁠

🎥:makeawishnebraska on Instagram pic.twitter.com/so8C4TwmSg — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 27, 2023

Did this video make your eyes sweat, or is it just me?

VIP

Falling on Hard Times

Local Woman Folds Laundry During Live Podcast Taping https://t.co/NbJHgQi0DQ — The Hard Times (@REALpunknews) August 17, 2023

When Frederic Edwin Church revealed this seven-foot-wide painting in 1857, it was the picture event of the year. The press went wild. And thousands lined up to buy their tickets to see the newest creation by an American visionary. pic.twitter.com/XE7TCuwKgZ — National Gallery of Art (@ngadc) August 8, 2023

I love when artists give a song a whole new spin.