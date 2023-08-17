MTG Claims to Have Proof of Election Fraud in Georgia

In light of the recent indictment of Donald Trump in Georgia at the hands of yet another partisan leftist prosecutor, it is necessary to ask the question of whether there was any election fraud in the state.

At this point, it’s too late to change what happened in the 2020, and questioning the results has become taboo. Even former Vice President Mike Pence, who has previously acknowledged election irregularities, claims that the Georgia election was entirely above board.

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two-and-a-half years and continue to insist to this very hour, the Georgia election was not stolen, and I had no right to overturn the election on Jan. 6,” Pence said at the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Legislative Summit in Indianapolis. “It’s a hard truth.”

Is it, though?

Pence is hardly alone. Several Republican officials have defended the 2020 elections in Georgia. But that doesn’t change the fact there are lots of irregularities that have never been fully explained.

We’ve covered allegations of election shenanigans in Georgia during the 2020 election, including a shockingly high number of absentee ballots that violated chain-of-custody regulations, as well as thousands of ballots that were rejected but later counted anyway. Do these prove that there was results-changing fraud? Not necessarily, but the state-certified margin of victory in Georgia was so small that these concerns should have been taken seriously and properly investigated.

Eight months after the election, an audit found that as many as 35,000 Georgia residents potentially voted illegally—a number that far exceeds the nearly 13,000 votes that separated Joe Biden and Donald Trump. According to Margot Cleveland of The Federalist, this evidence “vindicates former President Trump and his legal team for the related public [and private] comments and legal arguments made in challenging the Georgia election results.”

A 2022 study found that in Fulton County, Georgia alone, there is a suspiciously high number of unexplained votes.

“In 2016, there was no unexplained gap in absentee ballot counts. But 2020 was a different story,” economist and gun expert John Lott explained. “Just in Fulton County, Georgia, my test yielded an unexplained 17,000 votes – 32% more than Biden’s margin over Trump in the entire state.”

Despite this and various other allegations that were never given a chance to be investigated, anyone who questions the results is censored and risks being deplatformed by Big Tech. But, the truth is, there are lots of reasons to question whether the election was conducted appropriately—even if any irregularities would not have altered the outcome.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), for one, says unequivocally that there was fraud, and cites a personal experience as evidence. “Was there election fraud in Georgia in 2020? YES there was,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter Wednesday. “My then-husband, Perry Greene, showed up to vote and was told he already voted by absentee ballot but did NOT and NEVER requested an absentee ballot.”

“There was a line of people that he stood with that had the same thing happen to them,” she said in a subsequent post. “They all went to vote in person but were told they already voted by absentee, but none of them actually did!”

Greene’s claims were not taken seriously until they filed a Freedom of Information Act Request that showed her then-husband never requested an absentee ballot and hadn’t turned on in.

“The fraud was in the Secretary of State website,” Greene explained. “It showed an absentee ballot had been turned in (in his name) but he had never turned one in. I heard from people all over Georgia that said the same thing happened to them, what happened to all those fake absentee ballots?”

These days, you can be indicted for asking such a question.