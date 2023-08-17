Seattle Cop Retires, Rips Leftist City Officials on the Way Out

Instead of just following the usual exit-interview protocol, Seattle police Lieutenant Jessica Taylor dumped 23 years of aggro on city leaders when she recently retired–and it was glorious.

Officer Taylor decided to give a rocket to Mayor Bruce Harrell, Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and the entire Seattle City Council for allowing the city to descend into what she referred to as “anarchy & chaos.”

The retired officer’s 15-page broadside included:

Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace. The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council’s absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor’s office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city’s downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos.

Lt. Taylor went so far as to refer to her former department as “nothing more than a circus, with boisterous clowns running amok.”

She was just getting warmed up:

If your goal, CHief Diaz, was to strip away our motivation, congratulations because you’ve succeeded with flying colors. It’s truly disheartening to witness your complete lack of concern for the welfare of those who faithfully serve alongside you. Instead of taking care of your people, you consistently have your nose crammed up someone else’s a**, more interested in playing political games than leading with integrity.

Lt. Taylor accused the city officials of valuing far-left politics more than the safety of Seattle residents, which resulted in the city becoming a “playground for anarchists and criminals.”

FACT-O-RAMA! More than 160 businesses left Seattle between March 2020 and February 2021. As of January 2022, more than 2,000 businesses vacated the former Emerald City.

Taylor pulled no punches in her brutal beatdown:

The Seattle City Council has lost touch with reality and is making decisions that defy common sense and basic logic. Their priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies, rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents’ best interests. Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions.

Taylor suffers from a chronic case of trigeminal neuralgia, which she hinted may be a side effect of the stress of working under such deplorable conditions.

She also mentioned she was sidelined without pay for refusing to take the supposed “vaccine” for COVID.

The retired officer ended her blistering rant with:

BTW – Did you seriously badge your way into the Taylor Swift concert and go to the front where people paid $1000’s to be there? And don’t you dare say it was work-related because you haven’t done police work in years,…if ever. If so please review SPD Manual 5.001 (12) and 5.020 and report yourself to OPA (Office of Polie Accountability) immediately.

You can read the entire takedown here.