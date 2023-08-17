Illegal, Chinese-Owned Biolab Discovered Outside of Fresno

Back in April, although it only came to public light late last month, an investigation conducted by local authorities into a strange facility outside of Fresno, California, yielded surprising results.
Via KRON 4 (emphasis added):
An investigation into a warehouse near Fresno uncovered a large-scale illegal medical lab complete with bioengineered mice, infectious agents, nearly 30 refrigerators and freezers some of which were non-operational, incubators, and more leaving officials shocked and the public worried…
Health officials discovered nearly 1,000 lab mice, 200 of which were already dead.
Also found were thousands of vials, many of which contained biohazardous materials including human blood, and other unknown substances…
According to court documents officials with the Centers for Disease Control tested what they could and determined that at least 20 potentially infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents were present including E. Coli, malaria, and even COVID…
Officials are still trying to figure out what type of operation was taking place inside that building. Prado said the owners operated under the name Prestige Biotech and the company president was not forthcoming with information.
Of course, nothing screams “prestige” like an illicit, back-alley Chinese biolab.
“The women [whom authorities initially made contact with at the biolab] said the owner lived in China, provided a phone number and email address and asked her to leave,” According to ABC News reporting, “[Investigators] found no criminal activity at the medical lab owned by Prestige Biotech Inc., a company registered in Las Vegas, and no evidence of a threat to public health or national security.”
ABC News added that “it was just the beginning of a case that this summer fueled fears, rumors and conspiracy theories online about China purportedly trying to engineer biological weapons in rural America” – in other words, the “anti-Asian conspiracy theorist” smear leveled at anyone who speculated in 2020 that COVID may have emerged from an Anthony Fauci-funded Chinese lab all over again.
The CDC is now insisting that nothing nefarious or even illegal was going on at the lab — aside from the lab itself being illegal — and has quietly dropped its inquiry into the matter.
One obvious question, among many that remain unanswered, is: was the Chinese government involved or was this some rogue, private-sector profiteering/bio-terrorism operation? The question belies, however, the reality that, unlike the more individualistic West, almost no large-scale operation conducted by Chinese nationals occurs without at least the tacit consent of their government — even while abroad. The government and private-sector economy of China are one and the same, and the CCP keeps very close tabs on what its charges are up to, even outside of its borders. It would be statistically highly unlikely that these Chinese nationals operating a relatively sophisticated biolab in the middle of California were acting without the blessing of the Chinese state back home.