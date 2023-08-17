Illegal, Chinese-Owned Biolab Discovered Outside of Fresno

Back in April, although it only came to public light late last month, an investigation conducted by local authorities into a strange facility outside of Fresno, California, yielded surprising results.

Via KRON 4 (emphasis added):

An investigation into a warehouse near Fresno uncovered a large-scale illegal medical lab complete with bioengineered mice, infectious agents, nearly 30 refrigerators and freezers some of which were non-operational, incubators, and more leaving officials shocked and the public worried… Health officials discovered nearly 1,000 lab mice, 200 of which were already dead. Also found were thousands of vials, many of which contained biohazardous materials including human blood, and other unknown substances… According to court documents officials with the Centers for Disease Control tested what they could and determined that at least 20 potentially infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents were present including E. Coli, malaria, and even COVID… Officials are still trying to figure out what type of operation was taking place inside that building. Prado said the owners operated under the name Prestige Biotech and the company president was not forthcoming with information.