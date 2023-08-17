Culture

Rapper Drops Remix of 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' and WOW

By Jeff Reynolds 3:13 PM on August 17, 2023
(Twitter screenshot @TheMarineRapper)

Man, the ripple effects from unknown country singer Oliver Anthony’s viral hit, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” just keeps on rippling. The song has dominated every streaming platform since its release, just last week, topping 18 million views on YouTube as of today. Now, the song that “should scare the bejeezus out of the Left,” as Athena wrote, has inspired another artist to create a new version of the song.

A gentleman who goes by the name The Marine Rapper has sampled “Rich Men North of Richmond” and added rap lyrics that take the song even further:

As the kids say, that track is fire. The Marine Rapper starts with the refrain from the original, then samples the deceptively simple guitar lick to back his rap lyrics:

This is for the women who birthed our

Daughters and sons and they nurse our

All of our family while we are traveling

And trying to get our paychecks and work hard

(Sigh)

(Lord)

I don’t know how much longer I can take this

Only looks like I got half of my paycheck

How can I explain this all to a baby

I know, I’ll read her this statement you gave me:

Dear Mr. Lott, Know you’ve been working daily ’round the clock

Gotta provide for the family you got

But you laid off

Sincerely, your boss

PS I’m sorry

Isn’t that sounding outrageous?!

How bout you go home and say that!

Go to your daughter and tell her you broke

Cause when your boss will give you some change you would take it,

(Lord)

I am not one to just take it

I am not one to be lazy

Earn what I get I put days in

I am just wanting my payment.

(Lord, it’s a damn shame)

Something is happening in this country. A growing movement has started, in which regular folks look around and realize this ain’t what they expected in America.

It’s the song that screams from America’s soul, and more singers are joining the chorus.

You can follow the Marine Rapper—a combat vet—on X / Twitter.

 

Jeff Reynolds

Jeff is the author of the book, Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy, available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.net. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff or Facebook at his author page.

Tags: CULTURE

