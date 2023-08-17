Rapper Drops Remix of 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' and WOW

Man, the ripple effects from unknown country singer Oliver Anthony’s viral hit, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” just keeps on rippling. The song has dominated every streaming platform since its release, just last week, topping 18 million views on YouTube as of today. Now, the song that “should scare the bejeezus out of the Left,” as Athena wrote, has inspired another artist to create a new version of the song.

A gentleman who goes by the name The Marine Rapper has sampled “Rich Men North of Richmond” and added rap lyrics that take the song even further:

@oliver_anthony_music_ rich men north of rich men is 🔥! So much soul and heart. Had to put my spin on it.🌀🎤🐕 🇺🇸 What is y’all favorite line? 🇺🇸 like, comment, share follow @themarinerapper 🇺🇸 war baby album now on iTunes #themarinerapper #oliveranthony… pic.twitter.com/5zp2yBtoaY — The Marine Rapper (@TheMarineRapper) August 14, 2023

As the kids say, that track is fire. The Marine Rapper starts with the refrain from the original, then samples the deceptively simple guitar lick to back his rap lyrics:

This is for the women who birthed our Daughters and sons and they nurse our All of our family while we are traveling And trying to get our paychecks and work hard (Sigh) (Lord) I don’t know how much longer I can take this Only looks like I got half of my paycheck How can I explain this all to a baby I know, I’ll read her this statement you gave me: Dear Mr. Lott, Know you’ve been working daily ’round the clock Gotta provide for the family you got But you laid off Sincerely, your boss PS I’m sorry Isn’t that sounding outrageous?! How bout you go home and say that! Go to your daughter and tell her you broke Cause when your boss will give you some change you would take it, (Lord) I am not one to just take it I am not one to be lazy Earn what I get I put days in I am just wanting my payment. (Lord, it’s a damn shame)

Something is happening in this country. A growing movement has started, in which regular folks look around and realize this ain’t what they expected in America.

It’s the song that screams from America’s soul, and more singers are joining the chorus.

You can follow the Marine Rapper—a combat vet—on X / Twitter.