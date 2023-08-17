The People v. Minnesota: Art Center Holds Class on Summoning Demons

It’s back to school time! What better way to get the year off to a great start than by taking the whole family to a demon-summoning class? Summon a few demons, sell your soul, and then head out for some last-minute shopping for school supplies. Then ice cream for everyone! It’s practically a scene out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Maybe we could call it “Grandpappy Teaches Billy the Dark Arts.”

It’s funny because it’s true! Well, it’s not funny because it’s true.

Direct from the “I-Couldn’t-Make-This Crap-Up-if-I-Tried” Department comes the news that the Walker Arts Center in Minneapolis (where else but Minneapolis? Okay, maybe Denver, Chicago, or L.A. Possibly somewhere on the Eastern Seaboard) recently hosted a family night to help people learn how to summon and trap demons. Who needs Monopoly or Uno when you have the entire Realm of Darkness to play in? “No, kids, we’re not playing ‘Sorry’ tonight! Andy, you put the dishes away. Cindy, get your crayons and draw us a pentagram on the basement floor. Honey? Do you have dessert ready?”

Sheesh.

This past Saturday, the center hosted Tamar Ettun, an artist who specializes in creating demon traps. Yep, that’s a thing. According to a report in Alpha News, this was the event description:

Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them. Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon. After designing your trap, Lilit the Empathic Demon will come from the dark side of the moon to lead you in locating your feelings using ancient Babylonian techniques. This collective and playful demon summoning session will conclude with a somatic movement meditation, designed to help you befriend your shadows. (sic)

Forget “Candy Land,” let’s make a demon trap! Didn’t anybody see the original “Ghostbusters”? Summoning demons using ancient Babylonian techniques never ends well.

And here’s the best part! The Walker Center receives money from the taxpayers!

The Walker Art Center has received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Here is Alpha News on Ettun’s last exhibit in NYC:

The exhibition parts with the historical gender binarism that associates Lilith’s archetype with unchecked violence and manipulation; here, Lilit mediates the inner demons and renegade instincts that are deliberately silenced,” the exhibition details read. One image shows Ettun washing what appears to be a placenta with a watering can.

There is an old saying: “I don’t know much about art, but I know what I like.” Well, I do happen to know a few things about art, and this isn’t art. This is someone working out some serious issues. With a watering can. If we’re really being honest, I don’t know what the hell it is. (Pun intended. Yell at me in the comments section.)

Not everyone thought this would make a good family activity:

Via “Summit News”:

Why would anyone play with things like this?

As C.S. Lewis observed, it is dangerous to become too fascinated with demons. But it is equally dangerous to ignore them, and one does so at one’s peril. After all, demons operate by deception. Demons know that if people truly understood what they really were, no one would get within ten city blocks of them. So they pretend to be innocuous. Demons portray themselves as helpful, playful, misunderstood creatures that just got a bad rap for being freethinkers. They only want to expand your mind and let you express yourself. Worse yet, they may be able to convince you that they are metaphorical. And you may believe that until you become a slave to all that free thought and self-expression and can’t even recognize yourself in a mirror. It may be a game to Ettun and the misguided families who showed up for this event. But to the demons, it’s deadly serious.