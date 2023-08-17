Why Did Joe Biden Need Three Aliases in Ukraine-Related Emails? Awww, You Know Why!

One of the more underreported stories of the week is Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) of the House Oversight Committee requesting that the National Archives fork over every email involving the Biden Racketeering Family and their “dealings” with Burisma and Ukraine. What no one seems to realize is that there are unknown names that have popped up in emails, “Robert L. Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.”

JRB are the initials of Joseph Robinette Biden. #NotVeryClever

FACT-O-RAMA! Miranda Devine, the New York Post reporter who broke the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, found and confirmed Joe Biden’s three sock puppets back in 2021.

Now why would the vice president of the United States need three AKAs? Perhaps for the same reason that Hillary Clinton needed her own server: he was up to some to sort of skullduggery.

John Flynn, who worked for then-VP Joe Biden, sent a daily schedule email to “[email protected]” on May 26, 2016, reminding Gropey Joe that he had an 8:45 a.m. prep for a 9 a.m. phone call with Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko. Hunter Biden was CC’ed on the email. It was one of ten emails Flynn sent to Joe Biden and copied Hunter on.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Joe Biden bragged that he forced Poroshenko to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Burisma for possible corruption. He threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine if the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, wasn’t fired in six hours.

This email was sent when Burisma was paying Hunter Biden and Devon Archer $83,333 each per month.

MATH-O-RAMA! I find it odd that $83,333 times three equals exactly $250,000. Was someone else getting one-third of $250,000 every month? Stay tuned to PJ Media to find out.

Much like Hillary’s secret server, the website “pci.gov” no longer exists. It was declared “problematic” by Domain Name System (DNS) security in 2020.

Comer wants all the emails involving Joe and Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Eric Schwerin, as well as all emails including Joe Biden’s various noms de guerre.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications from @USNatArchives in which: ▪️Then-VP Joe Biden used a pseudonym ▪️Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied ▪️And all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered… pic.twitter.com/GUPWvPFTuq — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 17, 2023

The evidence against the Bidens is Himalayan and increasingly undeniable. Records show that the Biden syndicate has been nervous since at least May 20, 2017, when Hunter’s business partner, James Gilliar, sent a Whatsapp text to another partner, Tony Bobulinski, stating, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face. I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

UH-OH-RAMA! Also notable, the French site, Le Crisis, was working on a documentary called “UkraineGate” about the alleged Burisma-Biden chicanery. Facebook would not allow the documentary to be posted to its website.

Comer has requested all unredacted emails to and from all the aforementioned parties by Aug. 31, 2023.