The drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the interstate and killed a Florida detective the morning of Thanksgiving was — surprise, surprise — an illegal alien.

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The Officer Down Memorial Page states that at about five o'clock in the morning of Thanksgiving, Detective Alan Smith was just driving on I-95 when a driver who was careening northbound in the southbound lanes hit him head-on. Smith died at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a bomb squad expert and a 19-year veteran of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBCSO) and leaves behind a wife and son.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested the drunk driver, who was also severely injured but survived, unlike his victim. PBCSO personnel provided Detective Smith’s handcuffs to use on Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, according to WFTV9. Espinoza Martinez reportedly had prior DUI convictions but was still driving.

Raul Espinoza-Martinez, 37, allegedly treated his revoked license like a suggestion, driving a rental the wrong way on I-95 on Thanksgiving, killing PBSO Detective Alan Smith. With three prior DUI convictions, he now faces eight charges, no bond and a federal ICE hold. https://t.co/Qt04hy4eul — Palm Beach Up Next (@Pbcupnext) November 28, 2026

WFTV9 also listed the charges which Espinoza Martinez will face at Palm Beach County jail as soon as the hospital releases him:

• Vehicular homicide • DUI causing death • Aggravated battery • Aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT or similar • Driving while license suspended, causing death or serious injury • Driving with a suspended or revoked license, subsequent offense • DUI causing damage to the person or property of another • Reckless driving causing damage to a person or property

The illegal alien killer really should receive the death penalty, but somehow I doubt that will happen, even in Florida. Almost no criminals, even murderers, receive their just deserts nowadays.

Even despite the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal alien truck drivers, ID fraud, and mass migration, illegal alien drivers kill Americans on a regular basis. It doesn’t help that Democrat states continue to try to hand out IDs whenever possible to noncitizens. Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) has openly bragged about providing drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens, for example. Because multiple Democrat states also issue commercial drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens, noncitizen truckers with CDLs from blue states can cause deadly crashes in red states.

For instance, just a few weeks ago, Ukrainian illegal alien Eldar Skander was playing YouTube videos while he drove his truck and killed a mother and her two little kids in Missouri. Skander, who entered America under the Biden administration, had a CDL from sanctuary state Illinois. Back in September, authorities finally caught up with illegal alien Chamkaur Singh, who, despite causing a crash that killed two people in California, was still employed at a trucking company.

Related: ICE Secures Jail Time for Illegal Alien Human Trafficking Ring in Tennessee

Like Espinoza Martinez, illegal alien Jose Antonio Caballero-Nolasco was driving the wrong way when he killed a woman and her adult daughter in sanctuary state Maryland. In fact, hundreds of people have died in the last few years because of illegal alien drivers.

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On November 4, Mexican national Maria Del Rocio Morales Ruvalcaba drove a minivan into a pedestrian in Utah and then just kept on driving, leaving the seriously injured man behind. A crash in Texas in September was deadly, as intoxicated illegal alien Alejandro Aguillen-Acosta drove straight into the car with Alex Nunez and his toddler, killing Nunez and injuring the little girl. Aguillen-Acosta then fled the scene and tried to hide in a garage.

The examples are endless, but you get the picture, a very tragic one. Each and every death due to illegal alien drivers was preventable, if only state and federal politicians over the years had enforced immigration laws, or trucking companies and car dealers had refused to hire or sell to illegal aliens.