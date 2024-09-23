741 Intel Chiefs--Including Hunter Laptop Liars--Endorse Harris

Hundreds of national security, intelligence, and military experts, including multiple signatories of the infamous 2020 letter labeling the Hunter Biden laptop a Russian disinformation hoax, are endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Which is an excellent reason to vote against her.

It seems as if every day adds new reason to keep Harris out of office, and the endorsement of Deep State liars is yet another one. These Swamp creatures had the chutzpah to claim they “are loyal to the ideals of our nation—like freedom, democracy, and the rule of law—not to any one individual or party,” which is why they are endorsing radical leftist, Marxist, America-hating, GOP-vilifying Kamala Harris.

“We do not agree on everything, but we all adhere to two fundamental principles,” pontificated the letter, published by National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A). “First, we believe America’s national security requires a serious and capable Commander-in-Chief. Second, we believe American democracy is invaluable. Each generation has a responsibility to defend it. That is why we, the undersigned, proudly endorse Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.”

Once you have stopped laughing at the idea that Kamala Harris, who cannot even speak a coherent sentence, would be a competent commander in chief (let alone a defender of democracy — she has a track record of trampling constitutional rights), one realizes how dangerous this is. These experts are so determined to protect either themselves or the Deep State that they are willing to commit their names and reputations to praising a cackling, Communist cretin for the highest office in our nation.

It gets worse. Fox News reported Sept. 22:

A total of 741 former high-ranking national security officials signed the letter. Fox News Digital pored through the list of signatories and found nine of the former national security chiefs who endorsed Harris also signed a letter in 2020 discounting Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation – before media outlets authenticated the laptop after the 2020 election and the FBI ultimately cited the laptop as legitimate in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial earlier this year.

Fox News listed those signatories whose names are on the shameless 2020 letter and also on the new endorsement of Harris. They are former CIA Director Michael V. Hayden; former CIA Director Leon E. Panetta; former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper; former CIA Director John Brennan; former Acting CIA Director John E. McLaughlin; former Department of Defense chief of staff Jeremy Bash; former CIA chief of staff Laurence M. Pfeiffer; CIA chief of station John Sipher; and former National Intelligence Council Chair Gregory Frye Treverton.

Why would such individuals endorse Trump? Ultimately, I would guess that Trump wants to end the forever wars — he proved himself capable of doing so in his first term, deterring tyrants, preventing wars, and orchestrating historic peace accords — and he plans to expose and possibly clean up the Deep State. Harris, on the other hand, will continue the forever wars and protect the Deep State. Never forget that censorship of the Hunter Biden scandals swung the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor, according to Media Research Center polling data.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "When I get back into the Oval Office we will totally obliterate the Deep State. We will establish a truth and reconciliation commission to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and corruption."



pic.twitter.com/CcYERb88gM — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 28, 2023

The national security, intel, and military leaders can lie all they want about Trump supposedly favoring Communist China, Iran, and Islamic terrorists over Israel. We know the China-pandering, Israel-undermining, Iran-benefiting, terrorist-funding administration is the Biden-Harris administration. The new letter merely renders the 741 experts laughable with such passages as:

Vice President Harris has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests. Her relentless diplomacy with allies around the globe preserved a united front in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. She grasps the reality of American military deterrence, promising to preserve the American military’s status as the most “lethal” force in the world. The contrast with Mr. Trump is clear: where Vice President Harris is prepared and strategic, he is impulsive and ill-informed… Mr. Trump denigrates our great country and does not believe in the American ideal that our leaders should reflect the will of the people… Our endorsement of Vice President Harris is an endorsement of freedom and an act of patriotism

Trump, for all his many faults, loves America and wants to make it “great again.” Harris is a Marxist radical who has erased America’s borders, helped tank the economy, and otherwise been so elitist and disastrous that her vice presidential popularity was at a record low among the people of America.

The letter also lied about Trump’s role on Jan. 6, 2021, when he repeatedly called for peace. The experts are horrified at Trump’s openness to pardoning J6 protesters who were peaceful or brutalized by police (like Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland, and reportedly Jake Lang), but not horrified at the abuse inflicted on J6 prisoners in jail under the Biden-Harris administration.

WARNING ⚠️⚠️⚠️



NEVER BEFORE SEEN video of Jake Lang at the Capitol BLEEDING profusely from a serious Police Brutality head injury 😳



These are the videos main stream media WILL NEVER SHOW YOU!!



SHARE THIS VIDEO 🚨#J6Truth #J6SetUp #FreeTheJ6Patriots #TrumpPardons pic.twitter.com/Gz4VPDFpjF — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) September 16, 2024

But the 741 bureaucrats’ letter is so riddled with blatant lies it would take a much lengthier piece to fact-check them all. In conclusion, I would only warn that the candidate endorsed by the experts who lied about the Hunter laptop is the candidate you must vote against in November, if you would like to see America survive.