The Morning Briefing: Let's Hope Georgia Voters Realize 2021 Was One Big, Stupid Mistake

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Racquondo was determined to make everyone in the village deeply understand that, for him, coyote shaving was a spiritual calling.

Advertisement

The Democrats have quite the mixed bag of various freakshow candidates vying for various offices in 2026. There is, of course, Swastika tattoo guy in Maine. Over in the California gubernatorial race, toxic rage queen Katie Porter was hoping to supplant serial sexual predator Eric Swalwell as the top Democrat in the jungle primary. Porter has been fading a bit in the polls now that California voters are getting to know her better. In Texas, faux moderate James Talarico is becoming problematic, which Matt wrote about yesterday.

Then there is the Georgia Senate race which, as my good friend Kurt Schlichter wrote last week, is flying a little too much under the radar:

With all the other freaky Senate races happening, the Georgia race isn’t getting the attention it deserves. This is an opportunity to win a seat—not just hold one, but actually take one away from a smarmy little weasel of an incumbent who shouldn’t be in office anyway. Democrats are running him as part of their Fake Moderate Strategy. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is just a less masculine version of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and Republicans should be able to take back this seat in what is still a red-leaning state. But of course, being Republicans, they’ve screwed everything up early on. We still have a fighting chance, and at least one good candidate, but the GOP needs to get its act together. Yeah, I know you’re tired of hearing that.

To be fair, this race has been getting plenty of coverage here at PJ Media because our Managing Editor Chris Queen is a Georgia native and deep into politics there. I congratulated him a couple of weeks ago on his efforts to try and almost singlehandedly drag the Georgia GOP across the finish line.

In early January of 2021, Georgia sent a two-headed Democratic monster to the United States Senate via a most unfortunate pair of runoff elections. Ossoff unseated then-incumbent David Perdue, and Raphael Warnock won a special election to defeat Kelly Loeffler. It was all part of the ongoing COVID electoral nightmare that still doesn't seem to be real at times.

Advertisement

Both Ossoff and Warnock have proven to be monumental mediocrities and, like Schlichter said, the GOP should be able to get this seat back. Ossoff has one interesting vulnerability that his eventual Republican opponent can exploit. This is from something that Chris wrote yesterday:

Another massive beneficiary of SPLC cash is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). The radical organization spent a whopping $708,306.39 in independent expenditures on Ossoff in the 2020 election cycle.

Chris's post has a laundry list of reminders about all that has hit the fan regarding the Southern Poverty Law Center recently. It's no surprise that Ossoff has been remarkably mum about it all thus far. That won't be easy to do once it's general election time. Again, that all depends on whether the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the likely nominee Rep. Mike Collins play their cards right. That's never a given with Republicans, but at least we know that Collins knows how to win an election.

Georgia shouldn't be a lost cause just yet. Yes, it has an Atlanta problem, but it isn't even a purple state yet. Hopefully, the voters there can — like so many Americans — realize that all of the COVID-era stuff was a horrible wrong that needs to be fixed.

The Jon Ossoff mistake needs to be corrected. Sadly, the Senate will still have Raphael Warnock mucking up the works for a while longer.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We're baaaaaack. Ronald S. weighs in on the SQNS Swedish meatballs reference:

Stephen, you should tell Ghennysqwyll to be careful looking too closely into these. From Babylon 5, "It's a strange thing, but every sentient race has it's own version of these Swedish meatballs. I suspect it's one of those great universal mysteries which will either never be explained, or which will drive you mad if you ever learn the truth." Just look for Babylon 5 Swedish meatballs...

Advertisement

Babylon 5 was such a fun, borderline psychotic show. I've still never watched the whole series, but will soon rectify that. I feel better knowing that the Swedish meatballs are universal and, more than likely, eternal.

Jim S. is now helping to crowdsource the SQNS:

'After a daily diet of Cutty Sark and deep-fried lizard tails, Zohwykr developed a permanent case of scaly skin and a deep longing for fresh insect larvae.' Jim

Well done, Jim. You know, if we can get enough people doing this it will sort of be like when a musician has the audience do all of the singing for a song and can go on autopilot. Sort of. I'm always open to new ideas.

This is from dpr:

Anyone, even dogs, can speak. Only the truly extraordinary can adroitly manipulate language for fun and profit. I marvel with sadness at anyone who fails to understand the genius of an abridge too far, combining sine qua non with non sequitur. I guess not enough Catholic schooling... I don't know if you've explored The Firesign Theater, an LA comedy troop from the 60s & 70s, but I'm sure you'd love their use of homonyms, another interesting blend of homosexual and hymn, I think. Personally I've been a long-time follower of Dennis Miller, metaphorically speaking, the simile samurai.

I can't take credit for that. One of our astute regulars came up with Sine Qua Non Sequitur back in 2021, but I don't remember who! If you're still reading the MB, please drop me a note and I'll make sure that I don't forget again. Cat's out of the bag though, now, I've been comfortable with crowdsourcing for a while. Back the the PJTV days, my show Kruiser Control was named by an L.A. friend of mine. And yes, I remember The Firesign Theatre.

Jim in Texas gets me:

Kruiser, I read the response from what has to be a newbie to the column. The SQNS is like Kamala's word salad? Non non, mon frere! I would opine that the SQNS have more in common with the zen utterings of the great yogi - Yogi Berra! Eg., 'When you see a fork in the road, take it!'

Advertisement

Yeah, that Kamala line was a real party foul. I could have treated it like a heckling situation, but I think I handled it pretty well. I promise that I will try not to be too mature and responsible going forward.

We will finish with this from friend of the Briefing Brice:

You ended Friday with "Gail, do you know Roger? Also, see me live, and you'll laugh harder." Does that mean you're going to tour? Hope so... even if you don't make it close to me others deserve to see good live comedy. And bring Kevin Downey with you.

That's a tricky one. Yes, I am, but I'm not sure when just yet. My return to college has made everything weird. At the moment, I'm working out what that schedule is going to look like for the summer and fall. The good news is that I've been getting on stage and working on material. In the short term, I may record some quick hit stuff here in Tucson and get it up online somewhere. Everyone here will be the first to know.

It's great to be back. This week started off with a lot of sleep depravation and strangeness, but all is well now. Thanks to all who have been writing!

Everything Isn't Awful

Not our usual fare, but fun to look at.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. It's Official: The Climate Scam Was a Scam All Along

"Moderate" Dem. James Talarico Is Facing Serious Questions About His Creepy Conduct With Kids

Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 5

From Playlists to Press Briefings: Good Lord, Is There Anything This Man Can't Do?

FINGERS CROSSED. Are L.A. Voters Finally Waking Up — Or Headed for the Same Mistake Again?

The SPLC Scandal Gives Jon Ossoff a Question He Won’t Answer

UnitedHealthcare Learns You Can’t Fix Stupid, Fires Social Media Manager Over Trump Post

Libs Rage As Obama Dithers: Instead of Saving the Dems, Obama Blames Trump for Marital ‘Tension’

Advertisement

College Baseball Pollsters Keep Choosin’ Texas, but the SEC Standings Are Choosing Georgia

The Internal War of the Democrat Party Against the Progressives Continues Apace

Famed Atheist Richard Dawkins — Author of ‘The God Delusion’ — Believes AI Is Conscious

Oh. All-Female Smith College Under Investigation for Admitting Men

How Much Oversight of AI Does the Government Need to Ensure Our Safety?

California Bill Allows Deported Illegal Alien Profs to Teach Remotely for Colleges

Samuel Alito Brutally Destroyed Ketanji Brown Jackson

Not Sending Their Best: ICE Arrests Dog-Torturer, Child-Abuser, and Baby-Murderer

Bessent: Democrats Ensured Spirit Airlines’ Collapse

Townhall Mothership

Cry harder. Trump Just Gave Us a Look Into the ICE Rebrand and the Left Is Freaking Out

Trump Seeks Total Revenge in Indiana Tonight

More Home Health Fraud Has Been Uncovered in Ohio

MS NOW Anchor Proves She Doesn't Know a Single MAGA American

Desiree Bergman Discusses ‘NotMe CA’ Organization and Programs

Cam&Co. Virginia Gun Sales Skyrocket

Is Trump Ready and Willing to Try Arming the Iranian People Again?

Sob Story? I'm Not Crying

CA Justice: Man Gets One Year for Killing Jewish Protester

'Lead Children' Holds an Extra Layer of Interest for Conservative Viewers

Amy Klobuchar West. Katie Porter Tries to Change Her Image With New Ad and Interviews - but It Goes South

Iranian FM Spox Melts Down Over X Checkmarks, Gets a Brutal Reality Check

Comer Takes Victory Lap As Multiple D.C. Police Officials Getting the Axe for Crime Stats Antics

Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead

NBC News: Mexican Restaurant Owners Using Cinco de Mayo to Combat Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do

VIP

‘Trans’ Boy Beats Sister for Gold. What Are Their Parents Thinking?

Advertisement

America's Robots and Hormuz

Touching the Ground for the First Time

The Problem of Iran: Still Waiting for NATO to Matter

‘America 250’ Tuesday: Who Was John Hancock?

Our Early Ancestors Were Experts at Getting Food 'To Go'

Dems Play Games, Americans Lose: TSA Lost 1,300 Employees During Shutdown

Sodom and Gomorrica: Gender Equity in Kansas City Airport Bathroom Yields Predictable Results

A Tale of Two Tattoos

Around the Interwebz

👏👏👏Netflix just wants to give subscribers the Louis C.K. "option"

Silicon Valley bets $200M on AI data centers floating in the ocean

How Cinco de Mayo Was Celebrated in the 1800s vs Today

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AP

New Media: Military Times



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Military Mother's Day Event

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Reception for the Trust for the National Mall

Rose Garden

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: NBCSecondary TV Corr: EWTNPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: The GrioSecondary Print: Wall Street JournalRadio: APNew Media: Military TimesThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.