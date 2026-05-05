Bessent: Democrats Ensured Spirit Airlines’ Collapse

Democrats want you to believe that Spirit Airlines failed because of Donald Trump’s war on the Iranian regime, but that is just to deflect blame from themselves. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exposed the lies.

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Once you realize that Democrats are elitists who don’t want all of us peasants to be able to travel and enjoy other luxuries and comforts of first-world living, their policies become much more explicable. Democrats have been using fake climate propaganda as an excuse for pricing ordinary Americans out of the travel industry for a long time, and it was also thanks to Democrats and their deliberate destruction of an airline merger that ultimately killed budget Spirit Airlines.

Had Spirit Airlines been allowed to merge with Jet Blue, it would have given them much more resiliency.



Thanks to @SenWarren, @PeteButtigieg, and all of their friends in the Biden Administration who backed their enthusiastic opposition to the Spirit-Jet Blue merger, dozens of… pic.twitter.com/JhtKcAEnFu — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 3, 2026





While monopolies are definitely problems, the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger would not have been a monopoly. Nor are Democrats opposed to monopolies, as illustrated, for instance, by their corrupt dealings with and favors to monopolistic Big Tech companies like Google and Meta. Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his fellow Democrats were just making travel more unaffordable and difficult for ordinary Americans.

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Bessent said on Fox Business, “So, this is just more of the mess we inherited from the Biden administration. In September 2022, [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, who loves to write letters, sent a letter to the Justice Department, [and] to the …Transportation Department, saying that they should oppose the merger with Spirit Airlines. Jet Blue wanted to buy them for $3.8 billion. It would have given them much more resiliency.”

But unfortunately, Warren wanted to tomahawk the deal, and therefore, “she and the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, who was probably the worst transportation secretary in history, when he came to the office they also… were against the merger, and if Jet Blue had merged with Spirit, we would have all these jobs that were lost yesterday.”

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Another Democrat unsuccess story! Bessent clarified that there are “30 regional airports who have lost service, and I can tell you what happened here. It wasn't Treasury, it was Commerce that was trying to put something together, but the reason we were here was because the merger, the Biden administration opposed the merger. We shouldn't have been here in the first place.” He was referring to a last-ditch Trump administration effort to save Spirit Airlines that unfortunately came too late.

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NEW: Spirit Airlines pilot delivers an emotional announcement after 43 years of being a pilot.



“We got a notice from our union that we're gonna be ceasing operations at 3 AM Eastern Time today.”



“Met a lot of friends along the way. Had some great conversations with some of… pic.twitter.com/Pi4InT8uAH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2026

As Bessent noted, Buttigieg, Warren, and co. ensured the loss of thousands of jobs, restricted service for numerous airports, and guaranteed the loss of affordable and convenient travel for countless Americans. But ruining other people’s lives is truly what Democrats do best.

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