The Internal War of the Democrat Party Against the Progressives Continues Apace

Hello, and welcome to Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Today is Taco Tuesday, and it’s also Cinco de Mayo — the ideal situation for being accused of cultural appropriation not once, but twice. It’s also Teacher Appreciation Day, National Cartoonists Day, and Great Lakes Awareness Day.

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Today in History

1778: George Washington appoints Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben Inspector General of the Continental Army. Steuben County, N.Y., is named after him.

1814: The British attack Fort Ontario, Oswego, N.Y.

1816: The American Bible Society is organized in New York.

1865: First U.S. train robbery occurs at North Bend, Ohio.

1877: Sitting Bull leads his band of Lakota into Canada to avoid harassment by the U.S. Army under Colonel Nelson Miles.

1891: Music Hall (now Carnegie Hall) opens in New York City, with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky as guest conductor.

1904: Cy Young pitches the first perfect game in "modern" baseball as the Boston Americans beat the Philadelphia Athletics, 3-0.

1925: Dayton, Ohio, teacher John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

1945: Admiral Karl Dönitz, leader of Germany after Hitler's death, orders all U-boats to cease offensive operations and return to their bases.

1962: The West Side Story soundtrack album goes #1 and stays #1 for 54 weeks.

1989: National release of Field of Dreams, a sports fantasy drama film based on W. P. Kinsella's novel Shoeless Joe, starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, and Burt Lancaster in his final film role.

Birthdays today include: Karl Marx; James Beard, American culinary expert and author (Delights & Prejudices); Tyrone Power, actor (The Mark of Zorro; Nightmare Alley); Alice Faye [Leppert], American actress (Hello, Frisco, Hello; Fallen Angel; Stowaway) and singer ("You'll Never Know"); Pat Carroll, American comedienne and Emmy Award-winning actress (The Little Mermaid – "Ursula"; Make Room for Daddy); Barry Farber, talk radio host (WINS-AM, WMCA-AM, ABC Talk Radio); Johnnie Taylor, American R&B and multi-genre singer ("Disco Lady," "I Believe In You"); Delia Derbyshire, English musician and composer (Doctor Who theme); Tammy Wynette, country singer ("Stand By Your Man"); Michael Palin, English comedian (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda); John Rhys-Davies, Welsh actor (Gimli in Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, James Bond: The Living Daylights”); Steve Cash, country-rock vocalist, songwriter, and harmonica player (Ozark Mountain Daredevils – "Jackie Blue," "If You Wanna Get To Heaven"); and Maggie MacNeal, Dutch singer (Mouth & MacNeal – "How Do You Do?").

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If today is your day too, enjoy it.

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For all the loud (and inaccurate) pronouncements about how President Donald Trump is losing his support, the facts, as usual, come out a bit differently than the Democrats would have you believe. Witness this interesting piece from Adam Pack at Fox Digital this morning:

Progressives are blasting party leaders after House Democrats’ campaign arm backed a centrist over a far-left challenger in a key battleground race that could shape control of the House.



The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added California state Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains and seven other Democrats to its "Red to Blue" program this week — a de facto endorsement that could give the candidates aiming to defeat GOP incumbents a leg up in critical primaries across the country.



The DCCC’s decision to support Bains over progressive challenger Randy Villegas, a university professor backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the hotly contested race has sparked backlash from progressive lawmakers, who argue the campaign arm should stay neutral in contested primaries.

Heh.

Look, let's cut the nonsense, shall we? The Truth is, the whack-job wing of the party totally tanked Democrats, giving them record losses, especially in last November's bloodbath. The polling data is screaming that their support numbers are even worse now than then. Of course, the far-left wing of the party is convinced that the problem is that the Democrats are not going far enough to the left. Rather makes you think of a car full of drunks, headed for a cliff, and the driver decides the solution is to floor the gas pedal. The results are predictable.

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You think the DCCC's internal numbers tell a rosier story for whatever Weird Uncle Bernie-backed progressive is stumbling into the next race? They don't. Not even close. Of course, that doesn’t stop the socialist left from continuing their whining.

"We disagree with the DCCC’s decision to attempt to tip the scales in this race," Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC leaders, who have endorsed Villegas, said in a joint statement. "Voters, not the DCCC, should pick Democratic nominees."

Oh, this is rich. These are the same geniuses who spent all of 2024 screaming that Kamala "Giggles" Harris was a guaranteed slam dunk — then actively kneecapped the primary process, in a move that would make Moscow or Pyongyang proud, in their efforts to shove her across the finish line. And now they have “disagreements”? Now they want to lecture someone about how to win elections?

The names on this little complaint list read like an absolute murderer's row:

The group of progressives included Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Greg Casar, D-Texas, Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md. […] "Deeply disappointed to see this last-minute intervention in a competitive Democratic primary," Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., wrote on social media Monday. "It’s especially tone-deaf in a district that is overwhelmingly Latino, coming on the heels of last week’s decision gutting the VRA [Voting Rights Act]."

Uh huh.

The central question tearing at Democrats right now is embarrassingly simple: Do you run as a sane, centrist party, or do you sprint left, chasing Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani into policy positions that most actual voters, given the choice, would reject at the ballot box? This time, the DCCC actually managed to read the room, unlike in 2024. The far-left wing of the party, predictably, still hasn't, and thus the fracturing we're seeing now.

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A Democratic split in the near future wouldn't surprise me in the slightest — and frankly, either way this shakes out, Democrats will spend the next several years making themselves irrelevant entirely by their own hand. Nobody did this to them. They did it to themselves, and barring someone injecting some kind of sense into them, they will continue to do so.

Then there's the money problem — and as Rush Limbaugh hammered home repeatedly, you follow the money, and the truth tends to follow right behind it. Democratic online donors skew dramatically further left than Democratic voters as a whole. That funding from the millionaires and billionaires the left so proudly disdains is actually feeding its far-left frenzy. The most politically active online contingent sits roughly 15 points to the left of the broader Democratic primary electorate — and light-years beyond the average American voter, regardless of party. That gap creates a vicious feedback loop: The loudest, most financially potent voices in the party have failed to represent the median voter since at least the 1960s. The centrist, pragmatic wing will hold the wheel through 2028, probably, but the far-left flank will drag them sideways the entire time, crying and stamping their feet every mile of the road.

The party leadership will fracture. Count on it. But here's what the chattering class consistently misses: Rank-and-file voters in both parties sit measurably and consistently to the right of their own party leadership. That's not an opinion; that's a well-established pattern, running decades deep.

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And let's say the Democrats get the message and come back to the center as part of their campaigns. Look closely at the trickery that Abigail Spanberger used. She sprinted to the center just long enough to win, then whipped hard left the moment voters handed her the keys — giving Virginia ideological whiplash in the process. The political class apparently thinks this counts as a clever strategy. Trust me when I tell you: Voters noticed. Virginians got burned, and they will remember it, as will the rest of the country. The idea that this same bait-and-switch somehow works again elsewhere in the country in 2028 gives voters far too little credit, and I believe the Democrats will pay a heavy electoral price as a result.

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Problem of Iran: Still Waiting for NATO to Matter

Thought of the Day:

"Keep talkin' bout the President

Won't stop air pollution;

Put your hand over your mouth when you cough,

that'll help the solution."

— Mavis Staples

Smash that heart on the lower left, VIP members, and let's hear your thoughts in the comments. I'll see you all tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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