Connecticut Dem Says ICE Is Jim Crow. DHS Replies With List of Illegal Alien Thugs

After the Democrat governor of Connecticut compared immigration enforcement to Jim Crow oppression — ironic considering Jim Crow was the Democrats’ regime — the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) replied with a disquieting list of illegal alien criminals arrested in Connecticut.

Advertisement

CT Mirror celebrated a gubernatorial bill signing May 4, claiming it would require federal agents to display their names or badge numbers — facilitating the already out-of-control doxxing against ICE — persecute ICE for defending themselves with lethal force, and prevent arrests at schools and churches. It appears that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont might have made his disgusting accusations at his bill signing, when he claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are "brutal," criticized Trump for referring to criminal illegal aliens as "criminal aliens," and compared immigration enforcement to the historical Know-Nothing party, anti-Catholic laws, and "Jim Crow laws." "Never before...has it been led by the White House," he pontificated, ignoring the numerous Democrat presidents who explicitly aligned themselves with the KKK and political violence.

DHS was quick to respond to Lamont's propaganda with a list of the despicable illegal alien criminals who were living in — and quite possibly receiving taxpayer-funded benefits in — Connecticut before ICE arrested them. The aliens' crimes include murder, pedophilic sexual assault, and child abuse.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Dems Play Games, Americans Lose: TSA Lost 1,300 Employees During Shutdown

For instance, Juan Perez-Barahona, a Honduran illegal alien, has prior convictions for sexual assault, molesting a child, and neglect of a child — in Brooklyn, Connecticut. And this El Salvadoran killer is even worse:

Danny Granados-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, who is wanted in his home country for murdering a pastor. pic.twitter.com/NRflEruZPH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 5, 2026

As for Guatemalan illegal alien Mario Ectali Lopez-Garcia, he previously received convictions for three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor in New Haven, Connecticut. And Christian Espinosa-Sarango, an illegal alien from Ecuador, now faces charges of illegal sexual contact with a child, sexual assault, and enticing minors with a computer in North Haven, Connecticut.

Related: ICE Arrests Dog-Torturer, Child-Abuser, and Baby-Murderer

Finally, there's the Dominican pedophile:

Hector Rafael Taveras-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Danbury, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/9T8Q1uAWwK — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 5, 2026

Advertisement

These are the scumbags whom Lamont wants to protect. He practically worked himself into tears sobbing over the fact that Donald Trump correctly refers to foreign criminals as "criminal aliens." Lamont compared arresting murderers and pedophiles to lynching black Americans and murdering Catholics. I wish I had the words to express what a loathsome liar Lamont is, but no condemnation, no matter how strong, could ever be strong enough.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and Democrat lies? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.