The Morning Briefing: Brandon Gill Gives a Master Class on Questioning an Abortion Ghoul

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Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day teaching young rodeo clowns how to follow their bliss without running afoul of international law.

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Texas Representative Brandon Gill is the youngest Republican in Congress but he is, as the old saying goes, wise beyond his years. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old first term congressman provided a blueprint for all of the GOP elders of the village on how to deal with any vile abortion ghoul who is being questioned by lawmakers.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing to question people about Biden administration abuses of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. That's the law that Super Catholic Joe Biden used to sic his personal federal goon squads on people who sang hymns outside of abortion clinics. The Biden political weaponization of the Department of Justice was one of the most shameful aspects of the four years that we were subjected to the drooling idiot in the White House.

I'm usually not a fan of these hearings because they rarely accomplish anything. If this one helps even one other Republican in Congress learn to toughen up and get a spine around the pro-abortion freaks it will have been worth it.

This is from a post that my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about the hearing:

American University Washington College of Law Professor Jessica Waters was there to speak in defense of the FACE Act, to argue that it was constitutionally sound and necessary to protect access to "reproductive health services." But when it came time for Gill to question Prof. Waters, he focused on the aspect of the abortion debate that makes pro-abortionists the most uncomfortable: the abortion procedures themselves and what they do to unborn life.

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It is a gruesome and intense questioning. Gill asked Waters which method of abortion she preferred, then proceeded to describe different procedures in horrific detail. After each one, he would again ask Waters if that was the method she preferred, making her increasingly uncomfortable. Here's video of the exchange:

Today I asked an abortion advocate what her favorite method of abortion is. pic.twitter.com/4Wvx4vo3i3 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 28, 2026

Democrats have gotten away with so much when it comes to abortion because they've watered down the narrative with euphemisms like "women's health" and "reproductive rights." Too many Republicans play along and let the sanitized language go unchallenged. Had the conversation not been such a depressing one, I would have cheered when Gill said, "it's barbaric and evil."

The pro-abortion lobby has a many-decade headstart with the euphemism PR, and it works on young people Republicans need to embrace brutal honesty when discussing abortion, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Any Republican who is serious about pushing back on the ghouls should want to make every conversation about abortion as uncomfortable as possible.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/28/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: AP

New Media: Rachael Bade Media



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with Artemis II Astronauts

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5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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