Left-Wing Agitators Gear Up for Friday

Sure, a leftist hate-inspired lunatic just tried to shoot President Trump (again), but the awful people in Indivisible, the ACLU, the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), assorted unions, and other radical leftists have already printed their signs and made their plans for this Friday. It’s May Day, doncha know, a date long polluted by Marxist agitation in Europe, whose American counterparts are attempting to normalize it in the United States.

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May Day (May 1) was once a bright, fun, merry celebration of warmer weather and the beginning of the growing season. Maidens wore floral crowns, people danced around the maypole, weaving intricate patterns with its colorful ribbons, and there was music, feasting on seasonal foods, and merrymaking.

Then the Marxists got involved. Brittanica tells us May Day is a “day commemorating the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labor movement, also called International Workers’ Day.”

The encyclopedia acknowledged the holiday’s ancient agrarian, festive roots before revealing that the date was coopted and refashioned by the Communist fascists of the USSR and the Nazi fascists of Germany:

[T]he original meaning of the day was gradually replaced by the modern association with the labor movement. In the Soviet Union, leaders embraced the new holiday, believing it would encourage workers in Europe and the United States to unite against capitalism. The day became a significant holiday in the Soviet Union and in the Eastern bloc countries, with high-profile parades, including one in Moscow’s Red Square presided over by top government and Communist Party functionaries, celebrating the worker and showcasing Soviet military might. In Germany Labor Day became an official holiday in 1933 after the rise of the Nazi Party. Ironically, Germany abolished free unions the day after establishing the holiday, virtually destroying the German labor movement.

The Communist Party USA (CPUSA) is revved up to rail against capitalism and Orange Man Bad on Friday:

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May Day 2026 promises to be a day of massive labor-led all-people’s resistance to Trump’s racist, anti-woman, anti-democratic and anti-worker administration. This year’s May Day is an opportunity to say “No” to the chaos, war, and inhumanity of the MAGA/Trump policies and actions.

Teachers’ Unions are setting aside the entire day to indoctrinate schoolchildren. Harbingers Daily reports:

Many individual teachers love children, do good work and are subject matter experts, but it’s clear that the two largest teachers unions have been co-opted by radical activists. The NEA and AFT are part of a May Day Strong coalition, with hundreds of other leftist member groups promoting this year’s focus: “Workers Over Billionaires.” These extremist organizations are calling for a day of “No work. No school. No shopping.” The NEA explains what the Day of Action entails, saying: “This May Day will be a day of rallies, marches, teach-ins, labor actions, and a refusal of business as usual – because when those at the top rig the system, collective action is how we set it right.” The NEA is the largest labor union in the U.S., claiming 2.8 million members. It has created a May Day 2026 Toolkit and a Walk-In Guide for educators to use as they “join workers, parents, students, and community members to rise up for dignity, justice, and public investment in our lives, not in billionaires’ profit margins.” Walk-Ins are 30-45 minute events before the school day where “parents, educators, and students, along with neighbors and community leaders” meet in front of their school for a rally. During school hours, teachers are encouraged to have students create artwork and write reports about the day.

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Parents may want to pull their kids from school on Friday and homeschool for the day. Take them on a trip to a local historical site and teach them about real American history and what makes the USA exceptional.

The organizing website for much of Friday’s godless anti-American display appears to be May Day Strong, which claims a frightening number of leftist organizations in its coalition. (The list is too long for me to print here, but click through and see for yourself.) May Day Strong has an interactive map on its homepage, where you can go see what the commies are up to in your neck of the woods.

Interested parties can register with May Day Strong to receive its Real Affordability Agenda, “A Policy Manual To Put a Good Life For Everyone Back Within Reach”:

The Real Affordability Agenda is a policy blueprint and organizing roadmap to lower costs,

raise wages,

and fund the basics working families rely on

by making billionaires and corporations pay what they owe. Grounded in data and real wins from states already advancing tax justice, it outlines clear, state-level solutions across housing, wages, health care, education, and worker power. The companion Affordability Agenda Toolkit turns that vision into action — equipping lawmakers, unions, and organizers with messaging guidance, revenue strategies, and practical policy tools to win “tax the rich” campaigns and deliver real affordability. Sign up to receive the report and the 71 page toolkit to join the national movement to put our families before billionaire fortunes.

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Related: Leftists Excited to Begin Cannibalizing the Elderly

When you fill out the form to sign up, you must tick boxes, pledging you will:

Stand in Solidarity with Minnesota Demand Congress Freeze ICE Funding Join Upcoming No Kings Actions No Work No School No Shopping on May 1st March, picket, educate, agitate and rally May 1st

Of course, No Kings is behind this. And as we know, behind No Kings are organizations including Indivisible and the ACLU. And behind them are even more shell organizations through which they funnel and launder their funding, from communist billionaires and government appropriations the world over, including right here in the US of A.

It's all just so tiresome.