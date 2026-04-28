Round 2: Justice Department Indicts James Comey Again

While a woke judge saved ex-FBI director James Comey from justice and the consequences of his own actions with the first Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the DOJ, nothing daunted, is back to the attack with another indictment against Comey.

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CNN claimed the original exclusive on the new indictment, asserting that three different sources had told the leftist outlet about the indictment over Comey’s social media post with a direct threat against President Donald Trump‘s life. The photo, which you can see below, showed seashells arranged to form the numbers “8647,” which is a slang way of calling for the assassination of the 47th president, Trump. “Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” Comey joked at the time.

The second Comey indictment comes just after a third nearly successful assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Cole Allen rushed a security checkpoint while heavily armed at the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday, triggering an exchange of gunfire. Allen was a rabid anti-Trumper who aimed to kill administration officials. He now faces multiple charges, including attempted assassination of the president. Democrats have been encouraging violence against Trump for years, as Comey did.

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey just posted on Instagram a picture that says: "86 47"



What does Comey mean by "get rid of" the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/SDzf92BmnI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2025

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CNN, naturally, defended Comey, using his lame excuse that he hadn’t really meant to advocate violence. “Legal and security experts have told CNN such a case against Comey may be fruitless, especially given the country’s free speech protections,” CNN pontificated, without clarifying that the reason for this is a rigged justice system with leftists who don’t believe in punishing anyone who opposes Trump.

Besides defending the former FBI Director, CNN also repeatedly referred to the fact that Comey helped lead the witch hunt against Donald Trump for the Russia collusion hoax. CNN did not acknowledge that the Russia collusion narrative was a total hoax, one deliberately fabricated by Democrats — including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — with the help of corrupt members in the intelligence community and federal agencies.

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The leftist media outlet added ungrammatically and dramatically, "Since his firing, Comey has become an ardent critic of Trump and key enemy of Republicans in the White House and Capitol Hill."

The DOJ does not appear to have issued official confirmation of the indictment as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

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Back in November, U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie asserted deceptively that Lindsey Halligan, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who prosecuted former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), never had eligibility for the post and therefore that the prosecutions against Comey and James could not proceed. Currie did not even address the merits of the cases against Comey and James, fixating instead on Halligan.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is breathing new life into the Comey indictment, however, based on the CNN report (presuming we can trust that outlet). The Trump administration is not going to allow Currie and Comey to have the last word.

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