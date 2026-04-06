Ten Years Later: How the Clinton Hoax Became Obama’s Coup and Why the Rot Still Threatens the Republic

Nearly a decade has passed since Donald Trump’s unexpected 2016 victory sent shockwaves through the American political establishment. In the years that followed, the public was subjected to an unrelenting narrative: that Trump had colluded with Russia to steal the election. Drew Thomas Allen’s Clinton Hoax, Obama Coup: The Declassified Story of the Trump–Russia Delusion stands as the first comprehensive restoration of the full picture, drawing on newly declassified materials that previous authors and even the official Horowitz and Durham investigations could not fully access.

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Far from another retread of familiar territory, Allen’s book reconstructs the raw blueprint that had been deliberately buried under layers of classification, media spin, and institutional self-preservation. It reveals how a desperate campaign deflection metastasized into a government-orchestrated effort to undermine a duly elected president.

The book’s most explosive revelation is that senior FBI and DOJ officials were briefed as early as March 31, 2016 — months before the DNC email leaks, before Crossfire Hurricane was formally opened, and long before Christopher Steele produced his first memo — that Hillary Clinton’s team was actively planning to link Donald Trump to Russia as a diversion from her email scandal. Intelligence reports explicitly described the strategy. Rather than investigate or expose the scheme, officials set the information aside and proceeded to build a case against Trump based on the very narrative they had been warned was fabricated. This early awareness dismantles any claim that the Russia investigation was a good-faith response to legitimate concerns. It was, from the outset, a politically motivated operation.

Allen meticulously documents how the plan was executed through a sophisticated circular feedback loop. Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias routed funds to Fusion GPS through the law firm Perkins Coie, creating a layer of attorney-client privilege to shield the operation. Fusion GPS then hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose unverified memos became the infamous Steele dossier. These memos were simultaneously shopped to the FBI and to sympathetic journalists. The FBI, in turn, cited the resulting media stories as independent “corroboration” when seeking FISA warrants on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Opposition research was thus laundered into official intelligence, creating the illusion of independent verification where none existed.

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A pivotal escalation occurred after Trump’s victory. On Dec. 9, 2016, President Barack Obama personally ordered the intelligence community to produce what became the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). John Brennan, then CIA director, shaped the document by overriding analysts and elevating a single ambiguous fragment of human intelligence while sidelining contradictory Russian reporting that suggested Moscow had no clear preference for Trump and even anticipated a Clinton victory. The ICA transformed a collapsing political smear into an official government finding that Putin had interfered specifically to help Trump. This assessment later provided the critical rationale for extending the investigation through Special Counsel Robert Mueller after James Comey’s firing.

The book traces the deeper origins of the operation to the 2012 Benghazi attack. The Obama administration’s insistence on blaming the assault on a spontaneous protest over an obscure YouTube video — despite clear evidence of a coordinated terrorist attack on the anniversary of 9/11 — triggered congressional scrutiny. That scrutiny eventually exposed Hillary Clinton’s secret email server and the Clinton Foundation’s extensive pay-to-play conflicts. By 2016, Clinton was politically vulnerable. The Russia narrative served as the perfect escape hatch, shifting public attention away from her own scandals and onto her opponent.

One of the most damning ironies Allen uncovers is that the FBI possessed Russian intelligence reports that accurately described Clinton’s plan in real time. These memos detailed backchannel communications, including alleged contacts between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Clinton’s inner circle. Officials dismissed the intelligence as “raw” and “not credible” when it implicated Clinton, yet relied heavily on the Clinton-funded Steele dossier — raw opposition research filled with hearsay and unverified claims — to justify surveillance on American citizens. The double standard was not an oversight; it was systemic.

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The human cost of the hoax is laid bare. Low-level Trump associates faced years of legal jeopardy, financial ruin, and reputational destruction over process crimes and unrelated matters, while the architects of the operation faced no meaningful accountability. James Comey leaked classified memos to trigger the Mueller probe. Andrew McCabe was found to have lied under oath. Kevin Clinesmith altered an email used in a FISA renewal. Yet consequences were minimal or nonexistent for those at the top. The system protected its own.

Allen argues convincingly that the Trump-Russia collusion hoax was never truly about Russia. It was about power. The ruling class could not accept the verdict of the American electorate, so it weaponized the intelligence community, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and a compliant press to nullify the will of the voters. The operation set a dangerous precedent: that unelected bureaucrats and political operatives could override democratic outcomes when those outcomes threatened the established order.

The book’s most sobering takeaway is that the hoax became the template for subsequent events. The same machinery tested in 2016 was refined and redeployed in 2020 and beyond, from selective leaks and lawfare to coordinated efforts to delegitimize political opponents. The failure to hold those responsible to account has left the republic vulnerable. Nearly a decade later, the same forces remain entrenched in key institutions. They continue to frame legitimate oversight as “political retribution” and efforts to restore accountability as “attacks on democracy.” In reality, it is the ultimate inversion: the perpetrators of one of the greatest crimes against the American people now position themselves as victims.

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Clinton Hoax, Obama Coup is essential reading because it does more than catalog past events. It reconnects the dots from Benghazi through the ICA to the Mueller investigation, showing how a campaign deflection became a soft coup against the constitutional order. Using primary declassified records rather than partisan commentary, Allen provides the clearest and most thoroughly documented explanation available of how the intelligence community, law enforcement, and political operatives coordinated to undermine an election outcome.

The republic does not survive when the intelligence community functions as an opposition research firm, when the FBI treats a presidential campaign as a target, and when the media serves as the public relations arm of the ruling class. Allen’s work is both a historical record and an urgent warning. Until the rot at the head of the system is confronted and those responsible are held accountable, the cycle of abuse will continue.

The American people deserve the full, unvarnished truth. This book delivers it.

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