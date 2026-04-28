Gutfeld Torches the Media’s Role in the WHCA Dinner Shooting

Greg Gutfeld lit up The Five on Monday with a blunt, unsparing take on the attempted attack tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and, true to form, he didn’t hold back. Gutfeld went straight at what he sees as the real story: the culture that helped shape the suspect’s thinking.

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He began by accusing the media and the left of ducking responsibility. “Well, they're running away from this story because they know they got their fingerprints all over it,” Gutfeld said, brushing aside a call for national togetherness. “A call for unity is not for us. We don't need it.” When co-host Harold Ford Jr. pushed back, noting that unity had been called for, Gutfeld shot back, “No, no, I'm just saying that it's not for me to hear, it's for your side.”

From there, Gutfeld rejected the idea that recent violent incidents fit a simple pattern or could be waved away as isolated episodes. “We don't need it because it's only a one-way thing,” he said, referencing past cases. “You mentioned some examples like the Pelosi thing, which is a mental illness thing. The Wisconsin thing, we still aren't sure what the hell happened there. The Whitmer thing was a plot. Who created the plot? That would take an entire special to go under. I disagree with Jesse. This guy did hear voices.”

Then he delivered the line that set the tone for the rest of the segment. “They were Tim Walzes, they were Ted Lieus, they were Brandon Johnsons, they were CNNs, they were The View, they were MSNOW.”

Gutfeld’s point was clear: the “voices” came from a steady stream of political rhetoric from the left — from elected Democrats to the media outlets that support them.

Gutfeld argued the attempted attack reveals something deeper about how people get radicalized. “Okay, I think this is a helpful assassination attempt because it is the first one to show that you can be radicalized by liberal smugness,” he said.

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He urged viewers to actually read what the suspect wrote: “If you read his posts, and if you read his manifesto, it sounds like every smarmy, sanctimonious, self-satisfied pronouncement from an a**hole like Brandon Johnson, like Walz, like Lieu, the people who think they know better than you.”

He also pushed hard against the instinct to dismiss the suspect as unstable.

“This guy was not a crank," Gutfeld said. "He was not deranged. Don't buy into that narrative because it lets these pompous asses off.” As Gutfeld noted, the suspect followed a worldview to its logical endpoint. “He didn't do this because, as Jesse said, he didn't have voices in his head. He was just following orders. He was operating on a filter that said Trump was Hitler, and therefore it would be immoral if you didn't take Hitler out.”

That logic, Gutfeld argued, made the suspect internally consistent. “So his filter is actually making him logical. He's the sanest one in the group because he took them at their word. When MSNOW says Trump is Hitler, he's the sensible one. He went out and went after Hitler.” And once someone buys into that worldview, Gutfeld added, persuasion becomes nearly impossible. “No, because you know this guy. You've run into this guy. They think they're right.”

Gutfeld zeroed in on what he sees as a defining flaw: “This is the big point. The biggest problem, and I don't include you in this, Harold, the problem with the left is the lack of humility.” He contrasted that with a belief system he says includes guardrails. “We believe in a higher power; we could be wrong. But for something on... But, but for the left, they can have ideas which turn into belief, which turn into an ideology, and there's no brakes to it, i.e., a higher power that might say, ‘You know what? You could be wrong.’”

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He then described the suspect as someone convinced of his own correctness. “This is a guy that when you read his stuff, he is right on everything, when you read his posts, when you read his...” Gutfeld said, trailing off before tying it to a broader pattern. “And then if something disappoints him, it's everybody's fault. This is exactly the same kind of person you run into at BLM, at Antifa, at any protest. Your liberal friend who thinks the world is out to get them, and yet they sit at home, and they do nothing, and they blame Trump.”

The media did not escape his critique. “This event exposes that. It also exposes the myopic egoism of the media, who, in the run-up to the dinner, said, ‘You know what? It's really about a threat against the press.’ And who brought on the threat? Well, it's this orange demon, Trump.But it turns out the guy who's getting shot at isn't the press. It's the orange demon that you have turned into a Hitlerian figure.”

Gutfeld circled back to his central claim about rhetoric and consequences. “You may disagree with it, but you are the guys that created the rhetoric. So I think that this was a helpful assassination attempt because, A, nobody got hurt. I'm not gonna go with the conventional thing, ‘Thank God, thank God, thank God.’ You can't write this off as a deranged person, and that is the lesson.”

Greg Gutfeld just delivered the single most succinct and cutting indictment of the leftwing media's complicity in Saturday's WHCD attack:



"This guy did hear voices. They were Ted Lieu's, they were Brandon Johnson's, they were CNN's, they were The View, they were MS NOW."



"I… pic.twitter.com/1uuULdANGy — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 27, 2026

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Here’s the brutal truth: When you spend years telling people that a political opponent is a tyrant or a threat to democracy, you are laying the groundwork for someone to take that claim seriously and act on it. Pretending otherwise doesn’t change the reality—it just guarantees we’ll keep seeing the same dangerous pattern play out over and over again.

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