Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for April 28

Iran responded with a formal proposal to the U.S. (after making it clear that they accept that the temporary ceasefire is now non-existent) that included the Strait of Hormuz being fully opened under Iranian control, a guarantee that neither Israel nor the U.S. would attack Iran, and a multi-phase ceasefire leading to a peace that would include no nuclear limitations on Iran.

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Simply put, Iran is feeling economic pressure and wants relief, and is acting as if either it wants the military actions to restart or it has won the war.

There may also be other internal pressures going on in Iran. On Tuesday, Iran International, a news organization associated with opposition to the Islamic regime, reported that there is a growing concern among the Islamic regime's leadership about renewed protests. Iran International cited "unnamed sources" who claimed that the Supreme National Security Council was convened due to internal assessments and intelligence reports warning of "unrest in the coming days."

CNN and Reuters have both reported that Trump will reject this proposal (God willing), but there is no official response as of yet. There were also unconfirmed reports that Trump was meeting on Monday with security advisors to discuss renewing attacks on Iran.

The most astute comment comes from Secretary of State Marco Rubio (why is that not a surprise), who pointed out two things: Iran is trying to use the Strait of Hormuz as a threatening weapon that will allow it to blackmail the world, and given how Iran is attempting to use the Strait of Hormuz as blackmail against the world, Rubio points out that there is no doubt that it would definitely blackmail the world if it, God forbid, had a nuclear weapon. Especially given that it can "justify" the use of any weapon against the West theologically.

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Sideways of all this was a statement from a Hezbollah commander that they are now going to "use tactics from the 1980s and deploy suicide (bombers) to prevent the enemy from establishing itself." He continued, saying that "large groups of suicide bombers will be deployed in the field." Again, this force of terror is showing exactly who and what they are: a manifestation of evil in this world.

Netanyahu, however, suggested an interesting (if unlikely to succeed) proposal to potentially create both peace and prosperity in the Middle East. Many of the problems for the last 47 years have been because of the Iranian regime's control of world oil through the Strait of Hormuz, integrated with its stringent Islamic theology. Netanyahu proposed creating a pipeline from the other Gulf nations directly through Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, and Israel, to the Mediterranean and accessing oil to the entire world without the challenges of the Strait of Hormuz or the Bab al-Mandab Strait. It's a radical idea, but interesting on multiple levels.

Not only would it bring the combination of peace with prosperity, but it could also bring stability to the Gaza area, if it were developed without influence from the evil of Hamas. Netanyahu's proposed port/end of the pipeline is Ashkelon, a city a mere 5 miles north of Gaza. But if Gaza were developed into the "Riviera of the Middle East" as Trump has previously proposed, a pipeline could also be an economic anchor for an Israel/Gaza partnership.

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Yes, I know that the entire idea is unlikely. But we need miracles in this chaotic time, and (to quote Yogi Bhajan Khalsa) I not only believe in miracles, but I also rely on them.

May we all have faith in miracles, in our personal lives, in the world, and especially right now, in Israel and the Middle East.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 28, 2026

11th of Iyyar, 5786

26th day of the Omer

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