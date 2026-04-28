Jimmy Failla Mocked Lax Security on Hot Mic BEFORE Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Margolis | 9:40 AM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

It’s really sad when a comedian sees what the professionals miss.

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night that ended with yet another assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, Fox News host Jimmy Failla noticed the security looked like a joke — and he said it on a hot mic — just before a gunman proved he was right.

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Failla was backstage at the Washington Hilton, assuming that he was off-camera, when he started riffing about what he was seeing at the door. What he described wasn't a hardened security perimeter protecting the sitting president of the United States. It was something considerably less reassuring.

"Looks like they have like two random chicks holding the front door open," Failla said. "Like, guys, they're not even trying anymore… I just mean, like, they're not even Secret Service people. It's like the girls who work here are holding the door."

He didn't stop there. "Even if it were the guy, that wouldn't even make it better…Like, they might as well put a door stop in… a door stop and a scarecrow. Don't f**k with this guy."

And it wasn’t long after that moment that Cole Allen breached a checkpoint, and shots were fired. Failla had just wrapped red carpet interviews and was heading into the main room when everything changed.

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"I had just left the red carpet where we had finished taping some red carpet interviews before the dinner, and as I was walking into the room, I heard what sounded like chaos, and I saw men charging the stage," he said.

His gut told him what was happening before his brain could process it: "My initial take was that was an attack on President Trump, and I hit the deck only to see him whisked away."

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“And then, of course, all of the chaos that ensued in the room of people getting locked in and, you know, there’s so much intensity in that room to begin with because we were there for a party. That’s the thing that makes this so much more insane, is Trump had put his animosity aside with the people many people blame for the tension in our politics, the ones calling him Hitler and calling him the gestapo,” Failla continued. “Trump was there to be the adult in the room, and make good, and have a nice time at a dinner he had never attended. So, the fact that this somehow wound with up superseding that anyway because of this sickness that permeates our society, like, I’m glad the president wants to go forward. Do we need a more secure location? Obviously. But I don’t think as a people we should just accept that this is standard operating procedure now, because it’s not and it shouldn’t be.”

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This is exactly why the White House Ballroom makes sense; the attempted shooting at the Correspondents’ Dinner exposed just how reckless it is to pack the president, his cabinet, and much of the line of succession into an unsecured hotel with lax screening and chaotic access routes. Failla saw the problem; I’m sure others did as well.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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