Trump Says That Iran Caved on the Strait of Hormuz Closure

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the genocidal Iranian regime is collapsing and ready to cave on reopening a key economic waterway.

The U.S. Navy has been enforcing a partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after the Iranian regime refused to remove its mines from the strait and repeatedly attacked ships sailing through it. But on April 28, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Apparently, Iran’s oil crisis grew too desperate.

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I personally think we should resolve the leadership question in Iran by bombing the rest of the genocidal regime’s leadership into oblivion; otherwise, we will with 100% certainty be fighting another round or four or 20 with the remaining regime leaders in the future. The same murderous mullahs who have attacked Americans, slaughtered Israelis, and massacred their own Persian people for half a century — not to mention repeatedly violating their ceasefire agreement with the USA — are not going to change their behavior. They’re buying time to save their own sorry backsides.

One of the prime negotiators has been Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who was boastful in March of targeting Americans and civilians indiscriminately across the Middle East. He fought for Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the 1980s and has been working for the terrorist Iranian regime for decades, according to Britannica. Why should he survive and retain power? And if the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, isn’t already dead, why should he survive to carry on his father’s bloody legacy? The regime is still executing freedom protestors.

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Harrowing video shows Iranian protesters sing before being hanged https://t.co/bBf9BePGZp pic.twitter.com/hc2pSw9jJq — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2026

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And Araghchi’s fellow negotiator, “Death to America” Qalibaf or Ghalibaf, is even worse, as I reported last week:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf), the same man who recently proved so stubborn in refusing a peace deal when he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is bragging that negotiations are a form of warfare and he thinks he is winning against the United States. "I, as a soldier, am fighting in the realm of negotiations," he smirked… He praised Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, which has bombarded Israel throughout this conflict… Qalibaf further bragged about convincing Trump to announce the ceasefire in a social media post, saying it was a way of putting all the onus of the ceasefire request on America, and ignored his own Iranian regime's immediate ceasefire violations with missile attacks on multiple nations.

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If Qalibaf and Co. are now singing a different tune, the Trump administration must beware of taqiyya, the Islamic principle of lying to political opponents to accomplish the goals of jihad.

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