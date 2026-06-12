West Coast, Messed Coast™ Hosts World Cup, and Fans From Third World Feel Right at Home!

¡Bienvenidos, aficionados al fútbol! y bienvenido al tercer mundo!

Welcome football fans and welcome to the third world!

Maybe not the U.S. as much, but el mundo is watching the World Cup, and those fans from el tercer mundo are probably thinking, as they take in the sights of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, "Damn, what a s**thole country this is." And they'd be right.

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In Los Angeles, near Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, the graffiti removal business is booming. Like the old stories about the Golden Gate Bridge, when they finish painting it, they have to start over again.

The graffiti problem in Los Angeles is so bad and widespread that businesses and residents say it’s going to damage the city’s reputation with World Cup, Super Bowl and the Olympics approaching



A graffiti cleanup workers says it only takes about 40 minutes for new graffiti to… pic.twitter.com/2AMMB74qBo — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 10, 2026

The U.S. plays Paraguay tonight at SoFi Stadium, where no flights or drones are allowed in the airspace over the stadium, and blocks around the area are cordoned off with multiple checkpoints, magnetometers, and K9s (sorry, not sorry, Islamists!) But the homeless camps will be buzzing, as Katy Perry over-sings as usual in the opening ceremony and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis will bring a little America-meets-futbol vibe.

And like any good third-world country, the "workers" at SoFi Stadium have authorized an extortive strike for more pay, though it hasn't started. But there's still time to ruin it. Eight matches will be played there.

In San Francisco, it looks like a third-worldian bumfest, but in Santa Clara, at Levi's Stadium, the Silicon Valley swells have kept out the riff-raff, except Ro Khanna, and they'll host six matches starting Friday.

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Meanwhile, in San Francisco, where all the tourists will stay, my friend JJ Smith observes that cops are doing cop stuff and citing and arresting drug-addled "homeless" people for the actual crimes they're doing. In other words, they're doing a sweep without calling it a sweep.

Just imagine what it would look like if the cops were allowed to do their jobs all the time.

🎥June 10 2026 6:16pm location

16th & Mission

SFPD was out in the mission District making arrests for all sorts of crimes pic.twitter.com/xiBmPD2dqS — jj smith (@war24182236) June 11, 2026

Outside Lumen Field in Seattle, the portapotties that commie Mayor Katie Wilson put up to accommodate the fans from all over the world are already disgusting, dirty, and smelly from the local drug addicts.

𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄’𝐒 𝟕𝟎-𝐒𝐐-𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐍𝐎 𝐃𝐑𝐔𝐆 𝐑𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐒 — 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐌 '𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀-𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐔𝐆 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒'



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled the city’s new Bayside Enhanced Shelter in the Interbay… pic.twitter.com/1k6in5GZRi — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) June 10, 2026

Whoops, wrong porta potties. Those are new homeless drug dens. Here are the ones for the World Cup fans. My friend, independent journalist Jonathon Choe, checked them out.

Finally used the new taxpayer funded "smart" public bathrooms installed for the FIFA World Cup. The city is shelling out $465,000 for a one-year trial.

Pioneer Square units were filthy. Found a half empty beer can inside. Imagine if a kid got to this.

No attendants. pic.twitter.com/l1SyBXiWRp — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 12, 2026

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But don't worry, fans, there are homeless sweeps planned for right before the games.





Mayor of Los Basselos

Now almost former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt noticed that Nithya Raman's sudden surge of votes from Skid Row seems to match up with recent stories about, how shall we say, voter turnout in homeless camps.

"A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday.."



43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...?



Probably nothing. 🤷 https://t.co/W2E3k6PHyR pic.twitter.com/ZfzHCy9enb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

Related: What Happened to Spencer Pratt Is Why the Supreme Court Decision on Election DAY Is Key





Bass versus bAss

Townhall colleague, managing editor of RedState, Jen Van Laar came on the Adult in the Room Podcast to talk about ways Pratt is fighting back against what look like shady votes.

Van Laar also told me that Karen Bass's own brother is part of the lawsuit against her and the LADWP for losing his multi-million dollar home in Malibu due to his sister's incompetent handling of the Palisades fire.

Don't miss it.

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Dead men tell no tales, but they can also vote

Speaking of disastrous elections in California, recently at PJ Media, our colleague J. Christian Adams wrote about how California progs designed their elections to be chaotic.

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In California Chaos, By Design, the election law expert lays out in black and white how California has changed its laws in the past 15 years to purposely create the distrust in and dysfunction of the California elections. And automatic voter registration is only one of the reasons.

Check out my discussion with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) co-founder and how he's fighting back.

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They haven't ruined everything – yet

They haven’t ruined everything — yet.



Strawberries from my garden. pic.twitter.com/kYKEXnpL9J — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 12, 2026

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