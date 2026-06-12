West Coast, Messed Coast™ Hosts World Cup, and Fans From Third World Feel Right at Home!

Victoria Taft | 11:04 AM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

¡Bienvenidos, aficionados al fútbol! y bienvenido al tercer mundo! 

Welcome football fans and welcome to the third world!

Maybe not the U.S. as much, but el mundo is watching the World Cup, and those fans from el tercer mundo are probably thinking, as they take in the sights of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, "Damn, what a s**thole country this is." And they'd be right.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, near Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, the graffiti removal business is booming. Like the old stories about the Golden Gate Bridge, when they finish painting it, they have to start over again. 

The U.S. plays Paraguay tonight at SoFi Stadium, where no flights or drones are allowed in the airspace over the stadium, and blocks around the area are cordoned off with multiple checkpoints, magnetometers, and K9s (sorry, not sorry, Islamists!) But the homeless camps will be buzzing, as Katy Perry over-sings as usual in the opening ceremony and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis will bring a little America-meets-futbol vibe.

And like any good third-world country, the "workers" at SoFi Stadium have authorized an extortive strike for more pay, though it hasn't started. But there's still time to ruin it. Eight matches will be played there. 

In San Francisco, it looks like a third-worldian bumfest, but in Santa Clara, at Levi's Stadium, the Silicon Valley swells have kept out the riff-raff, except Ro Khanna, and they'll host six matches starting Friday. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, where all the tourists will stay, my friend JJ Smith observes that cops are doing cop stuff and citing and arresting drug-addled "homeless" people for the actual crimes they're doing. In other words, they're doing a sweep without calling it a sweep.

Just imagine what it would look like if the cops were allowed to do their jobs all the time.

Outside Lumen Field in Seattle, the portapotties that commie Mayor Katie Wilson put up to accommodate the fans from all over the world are already disgusting, dirty, and smelly from the local drug addicts.

Whoops, wrong porta potties. Those are new homeless drug dens.  Here are the ones for the World Cup fans. My friend, independent journalist Jonathon Choe, checked them out. 

Advertisement

But don't worry, fans, there are homeless sweeps planned for right before the games.


Mayor of Los Basselos

Now almost former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt noticed that Nithya Raman's sudden surge of votes from Skid Row seems to match up with recent stories about, how shall we say, voter turnout in homeless camps. 

Related: What Happened to Spencer Pratt Is Why the Supreme Court Decision on Election DAY Is Key


Bass versus bAss

Townhall colleague, managing editor of RedState, Jen Van Laar came on the Adult in the Room Podcast to talk about ways Pratt is fighting back against what look like shady votes. 

Van Laar also told me that Karen Bass's own brother is part of the lawsuit against her and the LADWP for losing his multi-million dollar home in Malibu due to his sister's incompetent handling of the Palisades fire. 

Don't miss it.


Dead men tell no tales, but they can also vote

Speaking of disastrous elections in California, recently at PJ Media, our colleague J. Christian Adams wrote about how California progs designed their elections to be chaotic.

Advertisement

In California Chaos, By Design, the election law expert lays out in black and white how California has changed its laws in the past 15 years to purposely create the distrust in and dysfunction of the California elections. And automatic voter registration is only one of the reasons.

Check out my discussion with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) co-founder and how he's fighting back.


They haven't ruined everything – yet

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Click this link PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES WORLD CUP

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Feds Keep Racking Up Law Enforcement Wins, Dems Hardest Hit Stephen Kruiser
So Much for Hoping Cornyn Wouldn't Be a Crybaby on His Way Out Stephen Kruiser
The Washington Post’s Credibility Crisis Hits the Checkout Page David Manney
Wesley Hunt: Austin Metcalf Got the Death Penalty, Karmelo Isn't the Victim Catherine Salgado
C.S. Lewis Warned Us That Dark Forces Would Distort the Meaning of 'Democracy' and 'Equality' David Churchill Barrow
Eight Teams, One Omaha Dream: It's the College World Series, Baby! Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

THURSDAY ESSAY: Solo-Maxxing Your Way Out of Dating, Marriage, and Kids
Eight Teams, One Omaha Dream: It's the College World Series, Baby!
Gwyneth Paltrow Does the Unthinkable
Advertisement