North Carolina Elections Board Finds 34,000 Deceased People on Voter Rolls

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has identified over 30,000 dead people’s names on their voter rolls in the latest illustration of exactly why Republicans are right to push election integrity reforms.

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Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon highlighted the exposure of the 34,000 deceased voters’ names. She has been leading the federal charge on trying to pressure states into investigating and cleaning their voter rolls, and is currently fighting dozens of leftist states in court for their data. The new North Carolina data is just one more vindication of the Trump administration’s argument that our elections are ripe for fraud and states should be taking action to prevent it.

Sam Hayes, executive director of the State Board of Elections, admitted that the results of the investigation were beyond their expectations. “While we expected to find some cases, this is higher than we anticipated," he said.

Hayes continued, "The benefit of entering into cross-state and federal database checks is that it allows us to uncover issues like this. Our goal is to use every available and legal tool at our disposal to achieve the most accurate voter rolls possible. Now, we must roll up our sleeves and begin the hard work to act of verifying that every person registered to vote in North Carolina is eligible. Our team, along with our state and federal will do what's necessary to meet this responsibility.”

ABC11 and the North Carolina election officials urgently assured Americans that just because the names were on the voter rolls does not mean that any of them were used in election fraud. That is true, but the problem is that we don't know they weren't. At least election officials are now removing the names, but we cannot be certain they did not help determine election results in the past. Democrats are opposed to investigating and cleaning voter rolls because the uncertainty and extra names help cover up any shenanigans they might pull.

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For Our VIPs: Running the Numbers: The DOJ’s Dead Citizens on Voter Rolls in Electoral Context

In 2020, Democrat Roy Cooper beat Republican Dan Forest in the North Carolina governor's race by fewer than 250,000 votes. Oddly enough, North Carolina voted for Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and yet has also elected Democrat governors in the gubernatorial elections from 2016 onwards. The point of this is not to say we know any specific North Carolina race was fraudulent, but simply to illustrate that the state's political landscape is complex and election results can be narrow. North Carolinians deserve to know that their election results, whether for Democrats or for Republicans, are not potentially fraudulent.

Right now, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is preparing to coordinate with county boards in order to ensure the latter remove the 34,000 deceased voters' names from voter rolls, ABC11 reported. And that necessary work can't happen fast enough ahead of the midterm election happening this year.

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