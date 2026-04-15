The Morning Briefing: Abigail Spanberger's Virginia Is a Creepy, Commie Place

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Failed Pole Vaulters Support Society will be gathering for waffle cones and exotic boba offerings after the evening scream pillow session.

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Gosh, it seems like only four short years ago that there was a lot to be excited about for Republicans and conservatives in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Republicans Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Earle-Sears had just taken over the reins of government as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. The Grand Old Party surprised everyone by winning back control of Virginia's House of Delegates. There was also some rightward upheaval in some woke school boards. It was an all-around good vibe for GOP types.

Here in the Year of Our Lord 2026, that Virginia seems like something from the very distant past. Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger is leading an unhinged leftist revival in Virginia that has been rather horrifying in its swiftness. Democrats have complete control of the government now and the wraith-like Spanberger has them all whipped into a frenzy and ready to charge off of the radical progressive cliff as quickly as they can.

For most of the first few months that Spanberger and her fellow Dems were in charge, they had been concentrating on shredding the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Virginia. Now, they've turned their attention to doing what Democrats do best: destroying the integrity of our elections. This is from my Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant:

In another move to capture power, Virginia Democrats have signed the state onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement to award the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote even if the state would have otherwise granted its electoral votes to the other candidate.

This is part of a national effort by Dem-run states to circumvent the Electoral College. The effort is called the National Popular Vote Compact. It is going to need more states to sign onto it before its Constitution-destroying mission is complete. Democrats are very patient when it comes to their plans to destroy the Republic.

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Spanberger laughably ran as a moderate. Democrats who run as moderates are the modern American political equivalent of Lucy telling Charlie Brown that she won't pull the football away. The people of Virginia are quickly figuring out that they've been had. Spangberger's approval numbers are dismal, which my friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton wrote about.

Maybe the whiplash from Youngkin to Spanberger will make Virginia voters snap out of it and help them avoid the aforementioned cliff. That's highly unlikely, given the pollution of federal employees that has been plaguing the commonwealth.

For now, Virginia remains the current Mother of All Cautionary Tales. As I wrote in March, never forget how quickly things can go "Full Spanberger." Like infamous fake moderate Joe Biden, she's doing damage at a pace that is going to be difficult to undo.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Gail W. and I are in total sync here:

Good morning! I will keep this brief! Every time I see an AI headline, I immediately say to myself “Are they talking about Al Bundy or Al Borland?” —Why Is Gen Z Getting Intimate With Al? —ABC Affiliate Uses Al —Why Some Workers are Embracing Al —A Better Way to Think About Al Sometimes it gets pretty funny!

Timing is everything Gail. I've just started getting tripped up by this in that past couple of weeks. I didn't have the good sense to make it a game in my head though. This seems like the kind of thing that would go well with the recreational enhancements I used in the '80s.

This is from Charlotte:

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Hey, Kruiser-Man, I want to see Adam Schiff perp walked. Now, on a different note, do you know why none of the legacy media are reporting on events in Ireland? In my opinion, that's a HUGE story, but even Fox News doesn't appear to be covering it.

The legacy media is allergic to news. My HotAir colleague Beege Welborn has been writing about the goings-on in Ireland this week, and I've linked to each post here.

Sharon P. writes:

My dear Kruiser, another article that I should have perused before partaking of my morning coffee, as my reaction to your concise characterization of the sleazeballs allowed to walk those hallowed halls, left a most unpleasant taste in my mouth - and hard to swallow! Time this den of thieves, frauds, cheats, sex deviates, flag-haters, commie-come-ons are put on notice - American voters are so done with you! The beat is on! Be our voice and keep on doing for those of us who appreciate you making our day! BTW - need that recipe for the Cheetos Crab Nachos Supreme to reclaim my taste buds!

The 2026 Dems are rough on the tastebuds, the eyes, and the stomach, aren't they? I promise that I will keep swinging away and never shrink from my verbal snark bomb-throwing duties. As for the Cheetos Crab Nachos Supreme, I thought people would be grossed out by the thought, but there have been inquiries. I guess I'm going to have to actually make them soon.

We'll finish with this from another Steve:

Kruiser, Interested in hearing an update on the Sine Qua Non Sequitur book tour. After such extensive preparations, I'm expecting big things! While I love your humor and political insights, I will not be seeking your advice in naming children, pets, or even vacuum cleaners. Keep up the good work!

I'm glad you brought this up. For years, I had been working on an update to Straight Outta Feelings that was fraught with changes in direction. I kept throwing out whole drafts and starting over, before deciding to just abandon the project. In February, I noticed that the last version of it ended not too long before the Sine Qua Non Sequitur began. Rather than chuck the whole thing, I thought I should add it to the SQNS book. March was a weird blur of a month and I didn't work on it. I'm reformatting and editing it now. My new goal is to have it published before Memorial Day. Never has a book so short taken so long to get done.

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I'm totally going to start naming vacuum cleaners now.

You're all the best! Many thanks to all who keep writing!

Everything Isn't Awful

Now I know why a baby goat is called a Kid😅😂 pic.twitter.com/gRIccaND8M — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 14, 2026

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Dismantling an Attack on Pro-Gun Lawmaker

Irish Government Survives to Ignore Its Citizens Another Day

I've got ideas...Why Does the Media Keep Missing These Huge, Career-Ending Stories?

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Van Gogh called his brushwork 'the vibration of life.'

Each stroke records both the thing seen and the act of seeing. #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/TOmLj8f0H4 — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) April 14, 2026

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Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/14/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: FOX

New Media: The Blaze



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE FIRST LADY participates in a House Ways and Means Committee Roundtable Discussion

Capitol Hill

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule:

1:00 PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

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