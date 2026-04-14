Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for April 14

Tuesday is Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day. Except that's not entirely accurate, as the full name of the holiday is Yom HaZikaron l'Shoah u'l'Gevurah: The Day of Remembrance for the Holocaust and for Strength.

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It is important to remember the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust, but Judaism is not a faith of victimhood. We remember those that we lost, but we also remember the incredible strength that was found by so many during the Holocaust, and during all of the persecutions against Jews over the last 2,000 years. It is especially important today to remember the survivors from October 7, their families, and the strength of all Israel, which has been forced to fight a war for over two years with its hands tied behind its back. Israel has remained strong despite the repeated daily attacks from its enemies, and will always be strong, survive, and thrive. We mourn those we have lost, and like all people dedicated to freedom and liberty, we also commit ourselves to religious freedom for all good people of faith. In times of war, such as we live in now, we must choose to remember our values, courage, and faith.

It can be tough to have faith during these crazy times, but as always, there is some good news if we pay attention. Israel and Lebanon are about to start talks about creating more safety for both nations, and those talks will be facilitated by Sec of State Marco Rubio. This is extremely encouraging, as Rubio has repeatedly demonstrated himself to be a person who deeply understands the volatile situations in the Middle East; the actual values and goals of Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah; and he knows that Israel is not at war with Lebanon per se, but with Hezbollah (who is also problematic for the Lebanese people and government). We can be relatively assured that while most of the world will be upset about Rubio's participation, it has the best chance of leading to a real peace and to the elimination of Hezbollah from the playing field.

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The Strait of Hormuz has been under blockade, and Trump said on Monday morning that "any Iranian ship that approaches the blockade will be destroyed immediately." He added that "the Iranian Navy lies at the bottom of the sea, completely destroyed - 158 ships. If a 'fast boat' approaches us, we will use the same system we used against drug traffickers at sea. It's fast and brutal." Later in the day, Trump posted that "34 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this stupid blockade started."

The blockade has already gotten some needed attention from the Iranian leadership. Despite their threats of a blockade being considered an act of war and that they would retaliate militarily, the one reaction that was reported was when Trump announced from the White House that "they called from the other side and they want a deal very much, but they didn't agree to give up the nuclear program. We will get back the nuclear material."

This is in sync with JD Vance's multiple statements on Monday, in which he stressed that the U.S. team in Pakistan quickly realized that the Iranian negotiators did not have the authority to make any deal. Vance stated that the U.S. was clear about nuclear enrichment and weapons, and that the Iranians were unable to really negotiate about anything. Nonetheless, Reuters is reporting as of Tuesday morning that both the Iranian and American delegations will be returning to Pakistan for more talks later this week.

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The New York Times is reporting that during negotiations in Pakistan, the U.S. asked Iran to halt uranium enrichment for 20 years. The Iranians, in a response delivered on Sunday night, agreed to suspend enrichment for a period of up to five years. According to the report, Trump rejected the offer. The Times also said that the U.S. asked Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic, and Iran proposed to dilute the material "significantly" so it could not be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Most Israelis believe that this is not only a waste of time, but dangerous, as this ceasefire is giving Iran and its proxies the needed time to rearm, move missiles and launchers, and plan more attacks on Israel. The nation is still on high alert and prepared to respond militarily at a moment's notice.

Gevurah. Strength. This holiday, and all that has been going on since Oct. 7, 2023, is a testament to the real strength of Israel and the Jewish people. It is not a strength of military might or of weapons like the Iron Dome. The real strength of Israel, and of the Jewish people for over 3,500 years, is God. God made an eternal covenant, and on this holiday, we must re-commit ourselves to integrating faith and action within ourselves.

Remembering and strength. Faith and action. May we each have the courage to integrate these qualities together inside ourselves in a way that prevents any Holocaust from ever happening again, to anyone.

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Never again is always now.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 14, 2026

27th of Nisan, 5786

12th day of the Omer

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