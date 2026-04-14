Another Swalwell Victim Comes Forward With Disturbing Allegations

Another woman has come forward with serious allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), and her claims are disturbing.

Lonna Drewes, a former model and fashion software entrepreneur, held a press conference Tuesday, accompanied by attorney Lisa Bloom, detailing what she says was a drugging and rape at the hands of the California congressman back in 2018, while she was living and working in Beverly Hills. The allegations are graphic and deeply disturbing.

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Drewes says she first encountered Swalwell socially, and the two developed what she believed was a friendly rapport. He dangled connections that could help her software company get off the ground — she also had a budding interest in local politics — and invited her to two public events. She had no reason to distrust him. "He was my friend," she said.

The third meeting was different. Swalwell had told her they were heading to a political event together, but first, he needed to grab some paperwork from his hotel room. She went with him. By the time she arrived at that room, something had already gone very wrong.

"I only had one glass of wine," Drewes said. Yet she arrived at the hotel room already unable to control her body. "When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn't move my arms or my body."

She believes Swalwell had drugged her drink before they ever got there.

"He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness, and I thought I died."

ICYMI: Will the Swalwell Scandal Take Down a Democrat U.S. Senator, Too?

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She then stated unequivocally, "I did not consent to any sexual activity."

She also explained that at the time, she had a boyfriend and was not romantically interested in Swalwell. “I’ve never cheated in my life, and I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.”

Not only was Swalwell married at the time, but his wife was pregnant.

Drewes also acknowledged that she never had a rape kit done in the aftermath of the assault. But she didn't stay silent, either. She told the people closest to her what had happened. She documented the events in a handwritten calendar at the time. And the assault, along with its psychological toll, was later documented during therapy sessions at a sexual assault center.

As for why she didn’t come forward sooner, she said the delay in her going public “was driven by fear, not doubt.”

“I have never doubted what happened,” she concluded. “I stand with the other women who have come forward, and I will be making a report to law enforcement shortly with my attorneys.”

Swalwell has already dropped his gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress in the wake of previous allegations made against him over the weekend. He has positioned himself for years as a crusader for women's rights and Democratic values.

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Drewes’ attorney, Lisa Bloom, said legal action is being taken against Swalwell. “Immediately, we will be filing a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, which is the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over incidents that happen in West Hollywood.”

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