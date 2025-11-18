The Morning Briefing: Can We Get Back to Nuking the Dept. of Education?

Top O' the Briefing

It is once again time to revisit a topic that I've been hammering away at for a couple of decades now: the taxpayer-funded indoctrination mills run by the United States Department of Education.

President Trump has been more serious than any other Republican politician about reforming American education at all levels. He's already made a lot of progress in fighting the woke plague on campuses. The real problem, however, begins long before students ever get to college. Public educators clamor to get their hands on our children before kindergarten because they want to get a head start on minting the commies. This is from a column I wrote in 2023:

As long as the teachers’ unions are around and getting their power from their unholy alliance with the Democrats, public schools will be more focused on indoctrination than education. The easiest way to hang onto the power they have — which is immense — is to keep churning out generation after generation of school kids who are 99% leftist before they ever get to a university where commie professors can finish the job.

The Department of Education is the bureaucratic sanctuary for that unholy alliance, providing the framework for an insidious system that treats the actual education of schoolchildren as an afterthought. It's beyond unnecessary. This country was doing just fine before the DOE began being a permanent bloat on the federal budget. We put a man on the moon back in the days when public schools featured things like times tables and consequences.

It was very encouraging when Trump nominated strong school choice advocate Linda McMahon to head up the Dept. of Education. School choice is the silver bullet that can slay the indoctrination monster. That's why the wholly evil teachers' unions are so bitterly opposed to it. They need a captive audience to keep the grift going. Captive audiences, actually — the students and the taxpayers.

All of the years that I've been writing about school choice, I've claimed that it's a winning issue for Republicans, because it is. An integral part of the school choice effort is the short term kneecapping, then the eventual abolishment of the Dept. of Education. That's also a winning issue. This is from my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt:

Although mainstream outlets claim closing the Department of Education is unpopular, a new poll shows that once voters hear the specifics, most actually support the idea. Initially, 51 percent oppose shutting down the Department, while 38 percent are in favor. But after learning that K-12 funding would remain intact and that useful functions would be shifted to other agencies, support rose to 56 percent. In comparison, opposition drops to 30 percent, according to a survey by the Yes Every Kid Foundation, which fights for school choice.

Sec. McMahon has been pretty clear about being OK with actively working to phase out her own job. The time to do that is now. Republicans will almost certainly never have an opportunity like this again. Even if they do, they may not have a leader who has the iron will that President Trump has.

So many of the ills that plague American society right now can be traced back to the brainwashing that kids get in public schools (I cover this in my short classic book, Don't Let the Hippies Shower.). That brainwashing won't stop as long as the Dept. of Education exists in its present form. It will take a long time to undo the damage it has done, so the sooner that we get rid of it, the better.

Save the kids, nuke the DOE. Post haste.

Everything Isn't Awful

Pupling.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.