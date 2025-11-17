Trump Just Completely Turned the Tables on Democrats Over the Epstein Files

Democrats spent four years not lifting a finger to release the Epstein files, but when they found a weapon against Trump, suddenly they’re pretending to be all about transparency.

The problem is, their gambit just blew up in their faces.

President Trump called their bluff Sunday night, posting on Truth Social that House Republicans should vote to release the files. "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump wrote.

The statement is a true masterclass in political chicken. Democrats want the public to believe they've got dirt on Trump when they really don’t. Now we get to see if they really want to see what the files say.

The House is expected to vote this week on legislation that would force the Justice Department to release the files to the public. Supporters of the proposal appear to have enough votes to pass the House, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) predicting "100 or more" Republicans could support the measure. Whether it would pass the Senate remains unclear, but Trump's move puts Democrats in an awkward position. They wanted this fight, and now they're going to get it.

Democrats started this mess by releasing select emails they thought would damage Trump, but those cherry-picked messages turned out to be nothing burgers. House Republicans responded by releasing more than 20,000 emails, and the damaging information that emerged pointed right back at Democrats.

The emails revealed that Epstein really disliked Trump, telling former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in February 2017 that he had "met some very bad people," but "none as bad as trump." In other messages with Kathryn Ruemmler, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, Epstein described Trump as "worse in real life and upclose" after Ruemmler sent him a message calling Trump "so gross." So much for the narrative that Trump and Epstein were close pals.

The emails also revealed that Epstein discussed blackmailing Trump with anti-Trump author Michael Wolff. Epstein's correspondence showed he was communicating with a House Democrat during a congressional hearing in 2019. Stacey Plaskett, the delegate from the US Virgin Islands, was texting with Epstein during Michael Cohen's testimony, and the messages appear to show Epstein offering her advice. That's the kind of detail Democrats probably weren't hoping would surface.

And it sure explains why they were angry when the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released all the emails, and why they blocked the release of the Epstein files last week.

Trump didn't stop at calling for the release of the files. “The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on 'Epstein,' are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON'T CARE!," Trump wrote, adding that he wanted Republicans to get "BACK ON POINT," he wrote.

Trump’s message was unmistakable: if Democrats want to play this game, they should be prepared for the consequences.

