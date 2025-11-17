Trump Shreds Reporter Who Wouldn't Let Him Finish His Answer

President Donald Trump doesn’t take kindly to disrespect, especially when he’s in the middle of speaking. I mean, who does, right? A reporter for Bloomberg learned this lesson quickly on Sunday after he interrupted the president’s answer to a question about Trump’s thoughts on conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s interview with controversial influencer Nick Fuentes. Personally, I don’t care much at all for Fuentes or his alt-right ideology. I think he harms the conservative movement.

However, Carlson has the right to interview anyone he wants. Also, like it or not, Fuentes draws a sizable audience of young people who follow him and watch his video content, so we need to find out why so we can engage those people with better moral values.

President Trump defended Carlson’s choice to interview Fuentes on The Tucker Carlson Show, adding that the former Fox News host can talk with whomever he wants. When the reporter weighed in on his answer, Trump, true to his character, unleashed his unfiltered thoughts.

“We’ve had some good interviews. I did an interview with [Carlson]. We had 300 million hits. You know that. Look, I can’t tell him. Well, you let me finish my thing. You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg, right?” Trump said to the reporter. “You are the worst! I don’t know why they even have you.”

If that doesn’t make you laugh out loud, you need to get your funny bone checked. For well over a decade now, leftist reporters in the mainstream media have targeted Trump. He has never taken their attacks lying down. However, it seems that during his second term in the White House, the president has truly had enough.

The Carlson interview with Fuentes stirred up a lot of strong thoughts and opinions on the political right in America. The two men talked about identity politics, the conservative establishment, and the dinner Fuentes had with both President Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. The president said he had no idea Kanye would bring Fuentes along as a guest back in November 2022. During the chat with Bloomberg on Sunday, Trump said he doesn’t know much about the popular streamer.

Carlson himself explained his reason for interviewing Fuentes when he appeared on Megyn Kelly’s popular podcast, saying he did so after learning Fuentes was the single most influential commentator among young men and noting he wanted to find out why.

“Then I got all these calls from people saying, ‘do you know anything about Nick Fuentes.’ I don’t really know anything about Nick Fuentes except that he’s attacking my dad, my wife and my son. And it was like, actually, Nick Fuentes is the single most influential commentator among young men … And then it turns out he has no advertisers; they’ve tried to cancel him since freshman year of college. Ben Shapiro actually tried to shut him down in college. And it didn’t work. In fact, it had the opposite effect. So then I talked to a million people I know, like ‘maybe I should interview Nick Fuentes, like what is this, actually?’ So then I decided to do it,” Carlson told Kelly.

Fuentes has sparked a metric ton of controversy for expressing doubts about the Holocaust and calling former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin a figure he admires. He has also made numerous comments that offend Jewish people, women, and other minorities. He currently holds over a million followers on X and pulls thousands of views on various platforms where he shares his content.





