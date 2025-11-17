A Tale of Two Pundits: Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin

For years, Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson have been two of the most prominent conservative voices in the public arena. Currently, they are in a feud with each other. Levin has accused Carlson of being an antisemite and “fake Maga,” and Carlson has called Levin “evil.” Both men have been trusted for so many years, and it is important for the conservative movement in America that we take an honest look at each man, their feud, and the truth.

The styles of these two men are diametrically opposed, and this undoubtedly affects the feelings of people towards each man. Mark Levin is passionate and blunt; like a targeted bunker-busting bomb, he honestly and clearly makes his points and arguments. Carlson, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. More like a stealth fighter, Tucker Carlson is smooth and polished, saying more through implications and inferences than actually making clear statements. He often phrases his opinions as “Why can’t we just ask…,” as opposed to Levin, who clearly and cogently expresses his opinions not as questions but as facts.

The men are very different both as human beings and as commentators. Levin was heavily involved in actual politics prior to becoming a commentator, having worked in President Ronald Reagan's administration as well as serving as chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is the former president of the Landmark Legal Foundation, an author of seven bestselling books, and, since 2015, editor-in-chief of the Conservative Review. From the time that Donald Trump got the presidential nomination in 2016, Levin has been an ardent and consistent Trump supporter. In April 2025, President Trump appointed Levin to become a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council. Throughout his career, his opinions have been consistent. He's condemned “Republicans in Name Only,” supported Israel as the first line of defense in the Islamic war against Western Civilization, and exposed the deep state coalition between Democrats and the media.

Tucker Carlson is almost the exact opposite type of human being in every way, having spent his entire career in media, first as a writer before moving into other media. His shows on X and the Tucker Carlson Network have made him one of the largest media personalities in the world, with almost four times as many followers on X as Levin. He has changed his public opinions on many issues multiple times. Formerly an economic libertarian, he now supports protectionism. Although originally supportive of the Iraq war, in 2004 he renounced his initial support for the war and now opposes U.S. foreign interventions. From 2000-2005 he was the “conservative” voice on CNN, NPR, and MSNBC. He was on Fox New until he was fired in 2023; he then started his own media company. Whereas Levin has always been a Republican since his graduation from college at the age of 19, Carlson was registered as a Democrat from 2006 to 2020, and even claimed to have voted for Kanye West over Trump in the 2020 election. Tucker was a supporter of John McCain; claims to be against abortion (more on that in a moment); and, at different times, has supported authoritarian regimes like Putin in Russia and Assad in Syria. Carlson has waffled over the years between supporting Trump and castigating him (in a 2023 court filing, Carlson’s text messages were exposed, in which he wrote that he hated Trump “passionately”); and most recently has come into conflict with the president regarding Israel, foreign policy, and a number of other issues.

Mark Levin is Jewish, and Carlson claims to be Episcopalian, although it is difficult to understand how Carlson can be an Episcopalian when he is anti-abortion and the Episcopalian Church has accepted a woman's right to choose since 1994. Carlson also has spoken publicly about his belief that he was mauled by a demon in December of 2024, not something typically consonant with Episcopalian theology. Levin’s attitudes, on the other hand, are directly reflective of traditional Jewish theology. (This is opposed to secularized Jews, whose religion is “leftism.”)

But the real conflict between these two pundits has come to a head with regard to Israel, the war in Gaza, Jewish conspiracy propaganda, and whether Iran is actually a danger not only to Israel but also to the United States.

Levin’s position is pretty straightforward and based on an understanding of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as the correct understanding that, according to the Quran, there is a perpetual war from Islam against Western Civilization “kafirs” (infidels). He understands antisemitism from not only a theoretical basis, but from personal experience. Levin is a student of history and knowledgeable about how Jews have been persecuted for many centuries by antisemites spewing Jew hatred and couching it as “just questions.” Mark Levin has seen and studied how the platforming of Jew haters can transform an out-of-work painter named Adolf Hitler into a leader who perpetrated the Holocaust.

Conversely, Carlson is either ignorant of the dangers or complicit in attacking Jews as scapegoats. Like all men who want to be portrayed as “good” despite their actions, Carlson is furious at Levin for calling out his prejudice, hypocrisy, and underlying hatred for Jews and, by extension, for Israel.

For many of us who used to like Carlson's words and style, it is difficult to accept that he is actually a bigot who is as deluded as the Nazis or other antisemites through the centuries. But I actually began commenting over two years ago here on PJ Media about the antisemitism of both Candace Owens (which is now universally accepted) and Tucker Carlson. For me, the telling moment about Carlson’s underlying disdain and hatred for Jews was when, only a month after the horrors of October 7, he made a moral equivalency between the heinous crimes of Hamas and the fentanyl crisis in the United States (his comments are at 13 minutes into the interview). Carlson has continued to push his antisemitic propaganda at every opportunity, not only attacking Israel and minimizing the danger to Jews here in the United States, but proposing that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent sent by Israel to gain blackmail material against the United States, and even suggesting/implying at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service that Israel had a hand in Charlie’s assassination.

In recent weeks, Tucker Calrson’s Jew-hatred became visible to the world when he platformed Nick Fuentes, a social influencer who denies the Holocaust and has called Hitler “really f***ing cool”; believes women want to be raped; has asked his millions of followers to swear to “kill, rape, and die for Nicholas Fuentes”; believes that Jim Crow was better for Black people; and had “Heil Hitler Fridays” on his show. Rather than asking Fuentes to defend his bigotry and hate, Carlson simply supported Fuentes, sometimes tacitly and sometimes vocally. Although Carlson passionately attacked Sen. Ted Cruz in his interview with the senator, Carlson allowed his inherent hate to be clearly seen in his choice to comfort Fuentes rather than challenge the most hate-filled social influencer on the internet.

And so Mark Levin, who has spent his career calling out evil wherever he sees it, has called out Tucker Carlson for his latent white supremacy and Jew hatred. I have previously written that I believe it is even more insidious, and that Tucker has progressed from being an antisemite to becoming anti-American and a puppet for Qatar, as many of his opinions about Israel and the United States significantly shifted after he visited Qatar and interviewed the prime minister there. Carlson’s anti-Semitic progression has been commented on not just by Levin and myself, but by numerous commentators ranging from Trump confidante Laura Loomer to media icon Dr. Michael Savage.

This past week, Carlson escalated the feud with Levin, labeling Levin “evil” and someone who should never be emulated. He specifically said that “the real battle is not to become Mark Levin.” Carlson has been pushing his anti-Israel agenda despite the reality that Israel is the only democracy in the region, the only true American ally in the region, and the first line of defense in the war from Islam on the “Great Satan” of America.

One of the issues that Tucker has attacked Levin on is Levin’s belief that there are no innocents in Gaza and that Israel has the right and obligation to not just defeat, but to totally destroy, Hamas. Carlson claims that destroying Hamas, which would include civilian casualties, is the same as the crimes perpetrated by Hamas on October 7. Carlson says that, as a “Christian,” they should be viewed the same and that Mark Levin wants to murder women and children as “blood guilt”; and that this is identical to Hamas.

They are not the same, and Levin is correct that Hamas should be destroyed, not defeated. There is no moral equivalency between what Hamas chose to do, and what Israel has an obligation to do. And it is an obligation for every person who uses the Bible as their moral compass, especially Carlson, to recognize this truth.

Hamas consciously chose to attack innocent women, children, and the sick and old on October 7. It was not an act of war; it was an attack on the weakest and most vulnerable. There are casualties in war; that is a sad and true reality and one of the reasons that all people should try to avoid war whenever possible. But war is between military and military, and civilian casualties are a terrible byproduct, but not the goal. On October 7, Hamas did not attack the military, but consciously chose to attack civilians. This is the biblical definition of the type of evil that must be destroyed (not just defeated) as evidenced by the Biblical example of Amalek.

Although God demonstrates forgiveness and redemption over and over in the Bible to even the worst of characters for their actions, Amalek is the one biblical character who is never to be forgiven. God instructs us to “always be at war with Amalek from generation to generation” (Ex. 17:16). Even more clearly, God instructs us twice to entirely “blot out the existence of Amalek” (Ex. 17:14 and Deut. 25:19). This is especially unique language as the text does not say “the children of Amalek,” but rather Amalek by name. How are we to destroy a being that physically died over 3000 years ago? And how important is this mandate? The utter destruction of everything Amalekite is so important that when King Saul, the first king of Israel, chose to not totally destroy all of the Amalekites, he was relieved of his kingship by God through the prophet Samuel (Sam 1:15).

Why this unique language? The great and unforgivable sin that Amalek committed is that he attacked the ancient Hebrews from behind, where the children, elderly, and weak resided. He was a perpetrator and persecutor in the worst way. He consciously attacked those who could not defend themselves. Like a cancer, he purposefully went for the easiest target. And like a cancer, Amalek must be totally eradicated without leaving a trace of existence, lest the cancer return in the future.

This biblical teaching tell us that when a perpetrator is so evil that he consciously attacks the weak, the sick, the young and the old, he has embodied evil so fully that God says that there is no possibility of redemption. Hamas made that choice on October 7, and demonstrated that they are a modern Amalek and need to be destroyed. Yes, this means that innocents will die, but the biblical commandment is clear: we have a spiritual obligation to destroy Hamas utterly and entirely. If Saul lost his kingship because he did not destroy the Amalekites he felt were innocent, what does that say about our obligation to destroy this modern Amalek of Hamas?

The Bible also teaches us to never have hate in our hearts, and this is a point I agree with Mr. Carlson on. We have an obligation to destroy Hamas, which by definition means innocents will die. But Tucker is right that we need to be conscious not to become the enemy. God forbid we ever rejoice in the death of anyone, especially innocent civilians. We are obligated to, and I pray that we always will, mourn the death of any human soul. For over two years I have cried on an almost daily basis about what Hamas has forced us to do. The words of Golda Meir should ring in all our ears: “When peace comes we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons.”

Tucker Carlson is correct that we can never have hate in our hearts, and that this is the gateway to evil. But Mark Levin does not espouse hate; he recommends that we follow the biblical injunction of destroying this modern Amalek. And Tucker Carlson needs to remember that platforming hate, proposing conspiracy theories against a nation, and “just asking questions” about established facts like the Holocaust are also a gateway to evil. Platforming anyone committed to hate like Nick Fuentes or Daryl Cooper is also a gateway to not only becoming evil, but preaching evil.

Tucker Carlson is polished and likable, but he preaches hate. Mark Levin is blunt and honest, and he preaches the justice of biblical commandments. Carlson changes his opinions based on who is financially supporting him; and Levin remains consistent in his values, words, and actions.

Levin is specific in stating that Tucker Carlson should not be “canceled” but that people should recognize who he really is. Carlson is actively trying to stop Levin from pointing out objective truths. Carlson recommends that everyone should reject and never become like Mark Levin. Mark Levin points out the hypocrisy and hate that is inherent in the words and actions of Carlson.

In this feud, it is clear to me which side is righteous and which is dangerous. My prayer is that we all recognize the truths about both men, and choose to support the righteousness and biblical foundation of Mark Levin, and not support Tucker Carlson until, with God's help in opening his heart, he recognizes what he has become and changes his words, values, and actions.

