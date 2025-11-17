Welp, So Much for Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Surprising almost nobody, Hamas today rejected essential points in Phase 2 of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan with defiant conditions that the fractured terrorist group is in zero condition to enforce.

In a statement before today's UN vote on Trump's proposal, Hamas (translation courtesy of open-source intel guy "Raylan Givens") said it opposes "the disarmament of Gaza" and insisted that "any discussion about weapons will be within a Palestinian framework related to ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state."

Calling Trump's plan "dangerous," Hamas described it as "an attempt to impose international guardianship over the Strip" and claimed that "humanitarian aid could become a tool of blackmail that pushes out UNRWA and Palestinian institutions."

“Any international force must be directly subordinate to the UN and work in coordination with the official Palestinian institutions, without the participation of the occupation,” Hamas said in reference to Israel in that last bit. Hamas wants the UN to run things because the UN is friendly to Hamas and hostile to Israel. UNRWA — the UN organization responsible for "relief" in Gaza — is essentially run by Hamas.

But guess what? Losing is supposed to suck — and it's exactly what ought to happen when you start a war with the murder of 1,100 or so civilians and kidnap 250 others.

None of this is to imply that Trump's plan was a total failure. Implementation of Phase 1 got all 20 living hostages back to Israel and the bodies of around 20 others murdered while held under Hamas' tender mercies. Only three bodies are believed left in Gaza.

You almost — almost — have to respect Hamas for the sheer audacity of today's announcement. The terrorist organization doesn't merely assert a legal sovereignty it never had, it also acts as though it hadn't been thoroughly beaten on the field of battle, or that the only reason there are still any of them left in Gaza is the same ceasefire they just rejected.

That's enough to make me wonder, if only for a moment, whether President Trump should have stayed hands-off until Israeli forces had completely occupied the Strip and eliminated Hamas. But then I think of those hostages, finally home after two hellish years. Trump's ceasefire also gave Israel much-needed diplomatic breathing space, particularly from our so-called allies in London, Paris, and Ottawa, hell-bent on legitimizing Hamas. Now, when the ceasefire fails, the onus is on Hamas for choosing war over peace.

So, yeah, even with Phase 2 effectively Tango-Uniform, Trump's diplomacy was worth it. Phase 1 didn't do anything to help Hamas, but it did get nearly all of the hostages home, dead or alive.

What happens next? Well, if Hamas doesn't want a ceasefire, there's no reason for Israel to keep the IDF on its side of the ceasefire line for one second longer than it takes to lock and load, if that's what the government decides is right.

As Richard DeCamp wryly noted on X this morning, "So what I'm taking away from that is Hamas wants Israel to finish the job."

What other choice has Hamas left them?

