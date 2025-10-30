The Morning Briefing: Legit Question — Was Tucker Carlson Always This Way?

Top O' the Briefing
Some full disclosure is necessary up front here. I've never watched a lot of the Fox News Channel. I would watch Red Eye back in the day when I was on it regularly, but I never paid much attention to the other shows. It's not just Fox News, I've never really watched a lot of television until the streaming era. I have it on in the background now when I'm finishing up this part of the Briefing.
Because of all of the above, I was only a little bit aware of Tucker Carlson back in his bowtie days at the network. Most of what I know about him comes from watching clips that my colleagues have shared in posts of theirs. I think that wrote about him a couple of times when he first left the network.
Now he's all over the news, and none of it is good. Scott wrote about Carlson's recent interview with Nick Fuentes, which was a real head-scratcher. Scott writes that, whenever Fuentes said something that was loony tunes — like expressing his admiration for Joseph Stalin — Carlson just "breezed right over it."
I don't know about you, but if I ever come across someone fanboying over a mass murderer, I'm going to have some follow-up questions.
Rabbi Barclay also wrote about Carlson yesterday, and it wasn't flattering:
Now, two years later, we see the truth that has always been hidden in plain sight: Tucker Carlson is a self-serving panderer to whatever cause or people will lead to him getting the most views and money.
Carlson's Jew-hatred was evident to me two years ago in his interview with Candace Owens, when he drew a moral equivalency between the heinous acts of terrorism by Hamas on October 7 and the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. When discussing the violence of October 7, he said that, while he was “horrified about what happened on October 7," he doesn’t “really understand how it happened.”
Rabbi B had me convinced at "Candace Owens" there. She's the gateway drug to mentally unstable conspiracy rabbit holes. There's no coming back from that. Another huge red flag is not understanding what motivates Islamic terrorists. That's a liberal thing.
That brings me to the question in the headline. One that I am asking sincerely. Has Tucker Carlson been doing this all along and I just never noticed it? Or is his crazy really blooming now? I definitely didn't notice his pandering tendencies in my limited exposure to his work. Maybe he's always "breezed right over" his guests' more outlandish comments and uncomfortable positions.
Whatever the case may be, it's a shame that Carlson seems to be taking a permanent ride on the crazy train. He could have been a powerful ally for Trump conservatives as we try to continue remaking the Republican Party. We need all the major media players we can get in this fight. He still has a large audience. Heck, Candace Owens does too.
That's one thing the Dems don't have to deal with. Their media people tend to stay on the reservation. Bill Maher may be having more moments of clarity lately, but he's still an avowed lefty. We're not so safe over here. I don't know how many people remember this, but Jennifer Rubin used to write for this site.
We never know when they're going to turn on us, but we always have to be ready for it to happen. Should I ever have a chance to meet Tucker Carlson, I'll make sure that I explain that Joseph Stalin was a really bad guy and I'll give him a primer on why Hamas kills Jews.
Oh, I promise that I'll never be making a trip over to the Left. For anything. I'm allergic.
