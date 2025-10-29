Madame Defarge Comes for Hollywood

In a rare moment of humanity and perhaps taking a cue from John Donne, who once said “No man is an island,” actress Jaime Lee Curtis expressed actual empathy in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death. Appearing on one of the "WTF With Marc Maron," Curtis stated:

I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith. Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it.

That such a sentiment could come from a denizen of the film industry should be considered nothing short of miraculous. Here was someone who leans left and who made their money in a decidedly left-wing industry, who was able to see through the propaganda and fury of her own party. She may have actually felt a sense of remorse that “her people” had become so barbaric.

Alas, miracles are short-lived things, including the “Miracle of Jamie Lee Curtis’s Moment of Clarity.” Fox News notes that in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress recanted her initial statement

An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t; I was simply talking about his faith in God. And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not.

Mistranslated? From what? The original Sentinelese? Koine Greek? She went on to say:

In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and, at the same time, reject the destruction of Gaza. You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, "I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way."

Curtis told the magazine that she had received “threatening blowback” for daring to display sympathy for Kirk and his family. That is to be expected, and you can find no shortage of examples of Left-wing angst and intimidation on PJ Media and its sister sites. So obviously, the Progressive Mob brandished enough pitchforks and torches that she needed to come up with a poorly constructed explanation for her original sentiment.

For all we know, she may quietly believe that the evolving mindset of violence on the Left has gone too far, and perhaps in her private moments, she still feels a sense of sadness about Kirk’s murder. But she has too much to keep and too much to lose to risk speaking like a compassionate human being. Not the least of those things is acceptance by those who claim to speak for the majority of humanity, and will howl like dire wolves pursuing a giant sloth through an Ice Age forest.

She caved, which is too bad. I have only seen two of Curtis’s movies, but the hordes on the Left are in need of people to remind them that they are human beings and should act accordingly. I don’t know how much cache’ Curtis has, but her display of civility was enough to earn her a metaphorical brick with a note tossed through her window.

The depth of her fear was evident in her second comment. The world is only “binary” to the Left. Yes, two things can be true at once, and one can hold two thoughts in one’s head. It is possible to empathize with the civilians in Palestine while still acknowledging that Israel had its back to the wall. The ability to consider more than one viewpoint is an essential part of critical thinking, unless, of course, your side has done away with critical thinking.

Critical thinking goes out the window and into the dumpster if your worldview is monolithic and serves no other function than giving you a sense of purpose, a rush of power, and a case of the feels. Curtis is capable of critical thinking, but in order to protect herself from the hordes, she has to disavow any sense of reason. After all, reason has no place in the revolution.

This is a problem that will continue to plague old-guard liberals and Leftists until the DSA pogrom is complete. The elders still want to maintain positions of power, privilege, and relevance, without whipping the throngs of neo-progressive primates into an orgy of screaming, stick beating, rock-throwing, poo-flinging, and possibly cannibalism to protect the watering hole from another clan.

The trouble is, they can’t avoid the new hotheads. Curtis was brought to heel by people who hold views similar to those of podcaster Jennifer Welch, who recently put the Democrats’ establishment on notice that they had better get on board with the New Regime, or Madame Defarge with her port-o-guillotine might come looking for them.

(Warning: language, but what did you expect from a progressive?)

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.”



Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder."



Welch:… pic.twitter.com/qJFSZBX8Bb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

Every once in a while, I wonder what it would have been like had I stayed with the Dems and tried to enact some sort of reform. Now I know. A glaring problem with Welch’s line of thinking is that she has no vision for the future and, moreover, no sense of the past. She neither cares nor knows what happened under Robespierre, Mao, Stalin, or Pol Pot, and would have no frame of reference if someone tried to explain to her that such movements only result in human suffering.

Likewise, the concept of civil war is appealing to the Left because it has no concept of what civil war is and believes it would speed toward victory without suffering any losses or casualties. Leftists have no idea that once such a revolution is complete, no one is safe, not even its most ardent supporters. Marxist and Leftist revolutions always eat their own. Jamie Lee Curtis had enough reasoning power to understand that.

