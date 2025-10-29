WHOA, Mamdani Is More Corrupt Than Even I Thought

There's a bombshell report today exposing socialist New York mayoral candidate Zorhan Mamdani's "missing charity money… illegal campaign donations, and much more," courtesy of The Dana Show's Lorraine Yuriar.

"According to evidence provided to The Dana Show," Yuriar reported, "during the COVID lockdowns in New York, Mamdani seems to have at the very least misled a couple of big donors about where their money would actually go."

Mamdani was a state assembly candidate at the time, and without getting too deep in the weeds — you can do that at the link — a leaked email chain at least seems to show that he skimmed thousands in donations supposedly earmarked for the Astoria Welfare Society. And that's just one of several shady tidbits unearthed by Yuriar, on top of the usual stuff like taking dark money from groups affiliated with Islamic terrorist groups.

To be fair to Mamdani — and I promise you'll rarely see me write those words in that order — there are bombshells and then there are bombshells.

This is one of those reports that, for me anyway, is practically a dud.

"Oh, a socialist took money that wasn't his? Why, I never."

The thing about socialism is that the corruption is baked in — it's the eggs that hold the sticky-sweet batter together.

At his most basic, the socialist takes from people who make things, or generate the finances to make things, and gives it to people who won't or can't, in exchange for votes. Socialism is "democracy" as a fig leaf for theft, but the most important stolen item isn't tangible: It's virtue.

If charity is a virtue, then socialists steal it, just like they steal Other People's Money (OPM).

The socialist takes money and material goods that aren't his, gives (most of) it away to his cronies, and then claims Other People's Virtue (OPV), no different than a homeless "veteran" wearing someone else's Purple Heart to get your five bucks.

And Another Thing: It all works just fine until the Other People's Money (OPM) runs out. Or maybe someday the country's movers and shakers will go Full John Galt, and we'll finally run out of OPV, too.

Once the budding young socialist has talked himself into stealing OPV, skimming OPM off the top — even in the millions or billions — practically amounts to petty theft.

So when I read that Mamdani "may have pocketed $12,000 in donations meant for a Muslim community food distribution effort," my black, shriveled little heart doesn't even flutter.

That isn't to make light of Lorraine Yuriar's investigative work for Dana Loesch, or to begrudge her scoop — she did great work and deserves all the applause she gets, and more.

Getting details like these out to the public is God's work, and — who knows? — maybe Yuriar will even make a difference on election day. At the very least, public exposure of Mamdani's corruption might help hobble his administration before he's sworn in.

That's nothing to sneeze at.

But "Corrupt socialist!" might be the ultimate Dog Bites Man story — something so perfectly expected that if it weren't for the stakes involved, it would hardly be newsworthy.

What's the opposite of oxymoronic — axiomatic?

If not, it will certainly do when it comes to a socialist like Zohran Mamdani and theft.

So if you'll excuse the headline, Mamdani might not be more corrupt than even I thought, but the details are certainly juicy enough to merit attention.

