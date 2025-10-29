Cardinal Imprisoned by Communists Recites Exorcism During Mass at the Vatican

Albanian Cardinal Ernest Simoni Troshani, an exorcist within the Catholic Church who once endured imprisonment by his country’s Communist regime for his faith, made headlines after he recited an exorcism during a Pontifical High Mass at St. Peter's Basilica last weekend. St. Peter's Basilica hosted an "LGBT pilgrimage" in September and served as the site where the now infamous Pachamama idol was placed on the altar.

I'd say Cardinal Simoni did the right thing by performing an exorcism at the Vatican’s most famous church, given how often compromises of the Catholic faith occur there. Serious spiritual warfare rages behind the veil, and those who have their eyes open know they must act to drive out the dark forces working to destroy the Church from within.

Cardinal Simoni, 97, spent 18 years in prison under the Albanian communist government for publicly professing his Catholic faith. While imprisoned, he labored in brutal conditions. During the October 25th Traditional Latin Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Raymond Burke as part of the 14th annual Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage, Cardinal Simoni recited the "Exorcism against Satan and the Apostate Angels" prayer to St. Michael the Archangel.

Here’s part of the prayer the cardinal prayed:

Beseech the God of Peace to crush Satan under our feet, that he may no more be able to hold men captive and to harm the Church. Offer our prayers in the sight of the Most High, so that the mercies of the Lord may quickly come to our aid, that thou mayest seize the dragon, the ancient serpent, who is the devil and Satan. We cast you out, every unclean spirit, every satanic power, every onslaught of the infernal adversary, every legion, every diabolical group and sect, in the name and by the power of our Lord Jesus + Christ!

According to LifeSiteNews:

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, St. Peter’s Basilica has faced multiple desecrations in recent years, such as when someone placed a bowl of plants “offered” to the pagan Pachamama “goddess” on the papal altar and Pope Francis accepted it during the closing Mass of the 2019 Amazon Synod. More recently, in early September, a Vatican-approved “LGBT pilgrimage” brought more than 1,000 “LGBT pilgrims” through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s.

Many Catholics praised Cardinal Simoni’s act of courage in reciting the prayer after the September LGBT pilgrimage. They believe both that event and the Pachamama incident profaned St. Peter’s Basilica.

Back in 2019, several Catholic scholars and prelates urged the faithful to make reparation for the Pachamama act.

“It is urgent that we rediscover the meaning of prayer, reparation and penance, of fasting, of ‘little sacrifices,’ of the little flowers, and above all of silent and prolonged adoration before the Blessed Sacrament,” Viganò said in an interview with LifeSite.

The article continued:

September’s sacrilegious LGBT procession into St. Peter’s formed part of the Vatican’s official pilgrimage, organized by “La Tenda di Gionata” (“The Tent of Jonathan”), a pro-LGBT group that falsely claims Scripture does not condemn homosexual relationships, and joined by Father James Martin’s heterodox Outreach group. During the pilgrimage, the group, led by a rainbow cross, many with their homosexual “partners,” wore rainbow colors, and some waved “LGBT pride” flags as they processed through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica. One photo showed an unidentified man wearing a backpack that said, “F*** the rules.”

This behavior is completely unacceptable. Sacred Scripture clearly teaches in both the Old and New Testaments that homosexuality is a grave and destructive sin. Leviticus 18:22 says, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.”

Leviticus 20:13 states, “If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them.”

St. Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

He also condemns homosexuality again in his first letter to Timothy. The Bible, from cover to cover, consistently calls homosexuality a deadly sin. The fact that some bishops in the Church defy Sacred Scripture and Tradition — and have not been excommunicated — is appalling.

Hopefully, Cardinal Simoni’s exorcism prayer drives out the dark forces as intended.

