The Morning Briefing: MSNBC Might End Up Getting a Corporate Exorcism

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending a few days recovering from an unfortunate encounter with seed oils and a hemp dream catcher.

Advertisement

Throughout the entirety of Joe Biden's sham presidency, the most vindictive and hateful people on the American Left were allowed to spread their poison free from worry about any consequences. Well, the adults are back in charge in Washington, and the psycho progressive bullies aren't being tolerated.

Like I wrote last week, the Dems keep finding new lows to hit, and we certainly saw a lot of awfulness in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. While I won't give too much exposure to the vileness, I am happy to report that consequences are making a comeback. Catherine has a story about that here, and my friend Ward Clark has another over at RedState.

MSNBC — the cable broadcast home of hate — is undergoing a corporate culture shift and rebranding, and it looks like the new bosses aren't thrilled with the Trump Derangement Syndrome vibe there. Matthew Dowd was fired for the heartless, callous remarks he made on Wednesday before breakfast time on Thursday. Until recently, that kind of thing would have gotten someone a raise at MSNBC.

That was followed up by a strongly-worded memo from the brass, which Rick wrote about:

On Friday, Comcast brass, including Brian Roberts, the company's CEO, and Mike Cavanagh, its president, signed a memo that went out to all MSNBC employees. The memo was also signed by Mark Lazarus, who will be CEO of Versant, the new name for the company being spun off from NBC Universal. Versant will be home to MS NOW, the new name for MSNBC. The executives wrote, “The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father, husband, and advocate for open debate, whose faith was important to him, reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for unity in our nation. Our hearts are heavy, as his passing leaves a grieving family and a country grappling with division. There is no place for violence or hate in our society,” the memo said. The memo mentioned the firing of Matthew Dowd for "unacceptable and insensitive comments about this horrific event.” Additionally, they said “That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better."

Advertisement

MSNBC has been able to exist as the ratings-challenged cable propaganda mill for so long because it's pretty much been a charity project of the massive corporation behind it. It could hide behind the NBC News division. That security blanket is going away. The fact that the network doesn't have anybody watching it is going to be more glaring now.

To use one of the Dems' favorite words, the business model at MSNBC isn't really sustainable. There have been no major announcements yet, but the New World Order at Versant will almost certainly not be patient with MSNBC's niche hate-monger status. At some point, it's going to have to become a functional part of a for-profit company.

As Rick goes on to note in his post, "fostering civil dialogue" is a foreign concept to MSNBC hosts. If the higher-ups are serious about doing better, there's going to have to be a housecleaning at the network. I don't know if that is going to happen, but a guy can dream, right?

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin this week with this from Nancy:

I read The Morning Briefing every day - love it.

But I would like to know your take on the fact that everyone on that train in Charlotte stood there watching as that woman was brutally murdered, and did nothing. They looked away, they gathered at the other doors as though they couldn't get out of that car fast enough. The look of terror on her face was horrifying.

There was a time when the others in the car would have made an attempt to grab the killer and disarm him, hold him for the authorities. Now, we just sit there with our eyes buried in whatever's on our cell phones, too afraid to help a fellow human being. Is this the Daniel Penny effect or something worse?

Advertisement

Yes, I'm sure that Daniel Penny is on everyone's minds in situations like that. The violence keeps breaking out in cities that coddle criminals. We've already seen two cities — Los Angeles and San Francisco — get rid of extreme leftist D.A.s, but voters in other blue places need to wise up. The danger won't go away until they do.

Shannon wrote this on Thursday:

I very much appreciate this morning’s briefing; I’ve re-read it twice. The headline is completely accurate I believe, I’ve read so many wonderful articles remembering Charlie Kirk (I watched him almost daily on YouTube and other social media), but I think your article is much more accurate, the current crop of radical democrats want us to die and they’re ready to help us get there. I agree this is a watershed moment for the right to wake up and realize what we’re actually up against.

I’m more afraid than ever that we’ll come to an actual war over this, but I also don’t think it will get better until that happens. I’ve closely followed politics for the last 20 years, watched the democrats steadily march toward Marxism, they won’t stop because they think they’re completely right to kill us.

God help us all.

Sorry for the downer,

Well, it was a downer end to the week. The radicalization of the Democrats that began as soon as Barack Obama got into office has been disturbing to watch. Even if the party did try to rein in the madness and move back towards the center, it might not ever find it again. I wrote a few months ago that I wish we had some principled opposition. I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon, if ever.

This is from Charlotte:

Dear Kruiser-man,

At first after Charlie was shot, I thought, "Maybe it's time for us to riot." But then I realized that just not who we are. We have to continue to promote Charlie's values of faith, family and country and strive to find those better angels Governor Cox mentioned.

Advertisement

I don't think any one of us can fill Charlie's shoes. He was an anomaly. But we MUST try. We must carry on the pursuit of civil discourse. Although it seems impossible at the moment, it is our only hope.

I am just so sad. Charlie's death has knocked me down. I pray we can find what we need in this tragedy to move us forward. I will always remember and revere Charlie Kirk.

Rest in peace, Charlie.

It's infuriating that the evil propagandists in the mainstream media keep repeating that it is those of us on the Right who are fomenting violence. As you said, that's not who we are. I'm waiting for any prominent Republican to demand that they stop lying. You would think that it's obvious that those of us who have most of the guns aren't the ones shooting people.

We will finish with this from Tom:

Great column today. I am recently retired, I was never radicalized for anything but family & work. I a former democrat that worked for McGovern against Nixon in 1972, largely to have peace. I drove a tractor trailer in NYC for many years and listened to Rush Limbaugh and he taught me the fun & logic of conservatism. Charlie Kirk did the same for this generation.

I am sick of being a target for democrats. I am not a bigot, I am not an Islamophobic Christian ( I did have a family member killed on 9/11 ) I am not a Nazi, I am not a fascist, I worked for 52 years and never got a penny for anything from the government. Everything I have I worked very hard for.

This assassination has motivated my more than anything else in my lifetime. We must protect ourselves from this democrat violence.

Thank you for all you do.

The ones screaming "Bigot!" the loudest are, as we know, the real bigots. It's tedious. I tune them out. Let them rage at the false caricatures of us they've created. The lefties who have gotten to know me in recent years are always surprised to find that I don't have a tail and horns. And, yes, we must be vigilant and protect ourselves.

Advertisement

Thanks to all who wrote in. Let's hope this is a better week.

Everything Isn't Awful

Xanax Cat.

PJ Media

Teen Arrested Outside of Turning Point USA Headquarters

Democrats Are REALLY Upset That John Fetterman Said Trump Isn’t Hitler

Yamamoto's 'Sleeping Giant' Just Woke Up

Okay, Now Leftists Are Posting Hit Lists of the People They Want to Murder Next

I've had it with her. Has Justice Sotomayor Had it with the Supreme Court?

Bill Maher Shreds the Left’s Disgraceful Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death

From Dignity to Blasphemy: How Words Became 'Violence'

The SecDef Who Fights: Pete Hegseth and Trump’s Military Revival

Sunday Thoughts: Mourning With Hope in a Broken World

The Lion, the Witch, & Charlie Kirk

Dear Leftists

The Left Tried to Kill Charlie Kirk’s Movement — But the Opposite Happened

Charlie Kirk's Assassin May Be Part of a Larger Left-Wing Terror Effort

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Claims ICE Came Out of Slave Patrols

Office Depot Cans Karen Who Refused to Print Kirk Poster

Comcast, Owner of MSNBC, Criticizes the Network Over Kirk Assassination Coverage. 'Do Better.'

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. I Have a Solution to Crime

Convicted Federal Felon Sentenced for Defrauding COVID-19 Loan Program and Identity Theft

18,000 New Chapters Apply Overnight After Erika Kirk's Speech

Charlie Kirk to Be Honored with Stadium Memorial as Thousands Expected to Mourn a Conservative Icon

Some Catholic Schools Adding Armed Response After Annunciation Shooting

Second Circuit Says Gun Owners Can Challenge New York Permit Requirements

Why Kirk's Assassination Isn't Watershed Moment for Gun Control

Illegal Immigrant Beheads Dallas Motel Manager

We Are All Afflicted: Sunday Reflection

Why the Left is So Hard to Defeat

As the Left-Wing Narrative Around the Kirk Shooter Fully Collapses, the Press Goes Full Bird Box

Advertisement

JD Vance Will Be at the Microphone for the 'The Charlie Kirk Show' Monday Morning

Two Taken Into Custody After Bomb Found Under Fox Affiliate News Vehicle in Utah

Randi Weingarten: Wrecking Public Schools and Peddling Lies About the Kirk Shooter's Politics for the DNC

David Limbaugh: 'Feels Dramatically Different, Like a Real Awakening is Afoot'

Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: I Can't Even Put This Week's Top Story in the Headline

Charlie Kirk, Iryna, and Kayla Hamilton: Victims Despised by the Left

From Aid to Assets: The Strategic Stakes Behind the U.S. Scouting for Ukrainian Minerals

Will Kamala's Memoir Start A Democratic Party Civil War?

Oregon Football Coach Talks About Charlie Kirk — You Just Might Become a Ducks Fan

Democrats Want a Free Pass for Their Violent Rhetoric

Why It Matters: Office Depot Refuses to Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster

Medical Establishment Threatens America With a Good Time

Why Charlie Kirk?

Colbert the Fake Martyr v. Kirk the True Martyr

NASA Discovery Is the ‘Closest We Have Ever Come to Discovering Life on Mars’

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: The Bravery of Tyler Robinson’s Family & Roommate

Food Industry Lobbyists Quietly Flummoxed By MAHA Regime

Charlie Kirk Wanted His Legacy to Be Faith

Around the Interwebz

Nate Bargatze Launches Emmy Ceremony With A Dream For TV In A Nod To Beloved ‘SNL’ George Washington Sketches

Why Do We Call Sketchy Pubs “Dive Bars”?

Scientists: It’s do or die time for America’s primacy exploring the Solar System

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/14/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

Advertisement

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

New Media: Center Square

Radio: NPR

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Oval Office

Closed Press

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs a Presidential Memorandum

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.