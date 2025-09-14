Teen Arrested Outside of Turning Point USA Headquarters

Sarah Anderson | 6:47 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

A large makeshift memorial sits outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., where Charlie Kirk's fans and mourners have left flowers, balloons, United States flags, and other items to honor Kirk since his murder on Wednesday. 

On Sunday, many people were gathered outside, including numerous members of the media, and they just happened to have their cameras rolling when a guy came running through, kicking at and stomping on the gathered items. A man in the crowd grabbed him and pushed him to the ground while others joined in to keep him away from the memorial area until law enforcement officers ran over to detain him. Luckily, no one was hurt, and law enforcement was already in the area.  

The guy who did it, 19-year-old Ryder Corral, was arrested and now faces several charges. Fox News cameras caught him in the act: 

As you can see in the video, the little punk appears to be unfazed by his arrest and may even be grinning as the law enforcement officers handcuff him and lead him away. But what's even more disturbing is the t-shirt the kid is wearing. It appears to be a shirt similar to the one that Kirk's alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, was wearing on the day of the assassination. 

When I saw Robinson's mugshot after his arrest on Friday, I figured he'd be the next Luigi Mangione. He'd probably develop some sort of following by teenagers and young people whose minds have been poisoned and molded by the hateful rhetoric spewed by the left in this country. Was this shirt proof of that? Is he a member of the new fan club?  

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Corral will face multiple charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Fox News reports that the crowds outside Turning Point USA's headquarters have been so big that the city has assigned law enforcement officers to the area to help with traffic.  

        Recommended for VIPs: The World Mourns: Leaders From Around the Globe Speak Out on Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Here are some pictures and video of the memorial outside of Turning Point USA. As you can see, it's large and shows what an impact Kirk had on the community there and beyond. What people like Corral and everyone else who cheers on this assassination or pulls little stunts like this don't realize is that they're just making the very thing they hate much stronger. 

Related: Charlie Kirk's Widow Addresses the Nation

If the tragedies of the week or two have proven anything, it's that conservative voices are more important now than they have ever been. 

If the tragedies of the week or two have proven anything, it's that conservative voices are more important now than they have ever been. 

