BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's Widow Addresses the Nation

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, made a brave and stunning decision to address the nation that is mourning her husband on Friday night.

Standing next to Charlie's chair in his studio at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., Erika spoke from a podium with a sign attached that read: "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior."

Through tears, she thanked the first responders and law enforcement officials that helped in the aftermath of his murder, including those who worked tirelessly to catch the suspect. She also thanked Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, as well as President Donald Trump and the entire Trump family and talked of how much her late husband loved the president.

Erika eulogized the private side of Charlie — his love of nature and sports, including the Chicago Cubs and Oregon Ducks. She talked of how much he loved his children and how much he loved her, saying that every single day he made sure she knew it and asked how he could serve her better.

She also spoke of his unwavering faith: "Two days ago, my husband, Charlie went to see the face of his savior, and his God. Charlie always said that when he was gone, he, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith. In one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

Erika Kirk: "Two days ago, my husband went to see the face of his Savior and his God... Now, and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BhPDEPcK4I — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 13, 2025

And then she spoke defiantly and with determination to those who have Charlie's blood on their hands. "The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she said, adding, "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love."

Erika followed that with a warning:

They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die. All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it. It will become stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever.

She vowed that his campus tour will continue, that his radio show and podcast will go on and that Charlie's voice will "ring out louder and more clearly than ever, and his wisdom will endure."

She also spoke of her life in recent days, the lack of sleep, and her young daughter asking her, "Where's Daddy?"

Erik said she explained to the little girl that "Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry, he's on a, he's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget." She added that she couldn't wait to see Charlie again one day

She ended her speech by thanking Charlie's fans and supporters: "Thank you all again who love my husband, who supported him, who wrote him an email every single day during his radio show. He read all of them, all of them. God bless you all and may God bless America."

You can watch Erika's entire speech here. Warning: You will need some tissues.

