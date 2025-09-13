Has Justice Sotomayor Had it with the Supreme Court?

Last year, leftist activists repeatedly urged Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire, hoping Biden could appoint a younger liberal replacement. In addition to her age, health concerns were also a factor. Last year, we learned that Sotomayor travels with a medic due to her Type 1 diabetes, an extraordinary precaution that underscores the seriousness of her condition. Records showed she's required medical assistance during travel and regularly carries medical supplies. While she's managed her diabetes since childhood, at her age the physical and emotional toll of serving on a court where she's perpetually outvoted must weigh heavily.

Once again, Sotomayor expressed frustration with her experiences on the Supreme Court with a conservative majority during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she admitted just how difficult it is for her to stomach her conservative colleagues on the bench.

“She taught me to look for the best in people,” Sotomayor said of her mother. “That was the lesson that moment gave me, and it’s one I look for in my colleagues.”

Of course, the justice couldn’t resist making it clear how much she disagrees with the Court’s conservative majority. “I don’t agree with them much. At least not with the majority. And they can be really frustrating. And there are moments when I want to scurry out of the room. But I don’t. And what I look for to maintain our collegiality is the good in them,” she explained.

Sotomayor may insist she’s trying to see the good in her fellow justices, but her remarks show just how deep the ideological divide really runs on today’s Court. While she frames it as collegiality, the underlying message is unmistakable: conservatives are a constant source of frustration for her.

She said her mother was right and added there was good in "almost" everyone. Sotomayor also appeared on "The View" Tuesday, where she warned about "the price we pay" when asked about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and other hotly debated rulings by the 6-3 conservative majority. "Why do you see these decisions as so dangerous to our freedoms? What do you think ordinary Americans should take away from what seem to be very prescient warnings?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Sotomayor. "The price we pay is whatever is happening today, as I indicated, is going to affect a lot of people. But it affects your future. It affects the conduct of leaders in the future, because what we permit today is not going to be duplicated exactly tomorrow. It’s going to be something different," Sotomayor began.

The question isn’t whether Sotomayor will retire—it’s when. But one thing seems clear: I can’t imagine her stepping down while Trump is in office. By not retiring under Biden, she’s effectively gambling that a Republican won’t win in 2028.

That’s a risky bet, and one that could backfire badly. In the meantime, she’s stuck on a Court that keeps handing down constitutional victories for the conservative majority, and the misery shows.

