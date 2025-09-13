Yamamoto's 'Sleeping Giant' Just Woke Up

As members of the Imperial Japanese Navy were celebrating their attack on Pearl Harbor, the man who designed the plan, Admiral Yamamoto, is alleged to have stated," I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."

FACT-O-RAMA! There is little evidence to support the claim that Yamamoto ever made this statement.

Apocryphal or not, exactly 1,384 days later, when the Japanese emperor announced the cessation of war, almost every city in Japan had been bombed, killing no less than 387,000 civilians.

TOKY-O-RAMA! Tokyo lost 100,000 civilians in a fire bombing raid. Roughly 1 million were left without homes. It is the most devastating single raid in history.

Japan surrendered, and the giant went back to sleep.

The giant was awoken once again on Sept. 10, 2025, and is also once again filled with a terrible resolve, after a far-leftist animal put a bullet into the legendary Charlie Kirk.

The Democratic/Islamo-commie Party gavages their crazy-train militants, the transamabobs, with a steady diet of doomsday prophecy propaganda about phantom "trans genocide." Throw in a dash of "Nazi," a hint of "white supremacy," and then, when they are good and terrified, comes the fun parts:

Cut off their lady-nuts;

Ply them with questionable drugs;

Point them in the direction of those "white nationalists."

Back when I was a liberal... pic.twitter.com/tEhEn3jfGu — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 13, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! Transgender people are known for their insatiable desire for attention and a wealth of lefty currency, victimhood. Despite no data proving there is a "trans genocide" taking place, they have become radicalized and far more violent than the left wants to accept.

We have seen a rash of transgender mass shootings/attempted mass shootings. Trans mass shooters have shot dozens of people, frequently Christian children. I was unable to find even one story about a mass shooting against trans people that wasn't committed by another member of the Gaystapo.

TRANS-O-RAMA! A they/them named Lee Anderson Aldrich shot up a gay bar, killing five and injuring 19 more. Six others were injured in the fracas.

If we are keeping score, I count 29 children and adults, all Christians, who have been shot by trans animals. Five children and three adults died.

Every time a shooting takes place, whether it's an attack on President Donald Trump or even when Christian kids are slaughtered, we patriots mourn. Many forgive. Then we move on.

I fear believe that those days may be over.

Whether it's folks on social media or people who call into my radio program, I am hearing more and more that it's time to fight back. I agree, and I am not alone.

Charlie tried to have conversations with you on the Left, and you killed him for it.



You're killing us in our churches.



You tried to kill our President.



You celebrate Charlie's death.



It's time for good to fight back against evil. @MattWalshBlog pic.twitter.com/TwZdmo6e8y — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 11, 2025

I keep pushing for peace. I suggest we fight back by getting them fired, dismantling their power structure, and defunding the non-governmental organizations (NGO) that keep these animals flush with cash, but lately, that advice is falling on deaf, angry ears.

I'm also tired of saying it. If we don't do something, we will be systematically "genocided," as the trans loons like to say.

Bluesky proving once again that the very people who claim to be the most “open minded” and “tolerant” of all are, actually, the very opposite of those things pic.twitter.com/f0ulBcGJkx — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) September 12, 2025

Even Elon Musk agrees. But what to do?

I can not legally — nor do I want to — suggest a violent response. Shooting up a trans bar does nothing but start a potential war with the woefully unarmed Democrats.

CIVIL WAR- 2.0-RAMA! A Civil War against the violent trans stains would be over in minutes, leaving the battlefield littered with cheap wigs and bloody "tuck" underpanties. Who really wants to clean that up?

But something needs to be done.

We've all seen the Harrison Ford movie Witness, and recall the scene where an idiot pushes around an Amish guy because he knows the man's religion does not allow him to fight back. I feel this is how the leftoids now see us. It's time to take these children to the cornshed.

The whiny cries of mythical lefty victimhood have grown old. And anyone posting the "We can disagree and still be friends" meme will get an all-you-can-eat Groupon to Myass Cafe.

We the People were not raised to sit back as our leaders get picked off. Once they are all dead, we will be next.

I am not suggesting violence; I am suggesting survival, by any means necessary.

The giant is awake again, and he is filled with a terrible resolve.

Remember these faces Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk are the latest victims of the unhinged Left! They're waging war on us and laughing at us. It's time we get tf up and start making some noise. One killed for riding public transportation, the other shot for talking #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/K648Sqw1AJ — Mike R Lambeth (@MLambeth) September 10, 2025

If the assassination of one of our generals, Charlie Kirk, doesn't get you into the fight, I don't know what will. Your kids are next.

