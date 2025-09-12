The Historical Relationship Between Political Violence and Insufferable Morons

Whether you are planning a new career as an evil dictator or maybe just out to start your own murderous cult, you're going to need some dedicated followers. But where does one go to assemble a crew who will giddily carry out your murderous, if not genocidal, plans?

Advertisement

Dictators and cult leaders know that the key to assembling a crew of myrmidons is to seek out the stupid, the weak, the scared, the malcontents, and especially the envious.

Stupid people are easy to control. pic.twitter.com/85QDPfsEsk — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 12, 2025

The Bolsheviks had a rough time convincing the middle class, mockingly referred to as the "kulaks," to bend their knees to communism. They were self-sufficient and didn't need "the state" to take care of them. So Joseph Stalin turned the poor against them with the old oppressed/oppressor routine. It worked magically.

Please take a few minutes to watch this video about how easy it is to create genocide with lies, and compare it to the rhetoric the Democrats vomitously spew on a daily basis:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The scheme to brainwash your army of simpletons becomes way easier when you control Hollywood.

FACT-O-RAMA! From the 45 goals of communism: Goal #21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

Watch commie boot-licker Jimmy Kimmel, who has made a career out of attacking conservatives, pretend he bears no responsibility for the epidemic of lefty violence sweeping the nation:

It was your unrelenting hatred of conservative Americans that put Charlie Kirk in his grave, Kimmel. You called us all “fascists” until somebody believed you enough to kill a man better than you’ll ever be. How dare you even say his name. pic.twitter.com/btHmruOi2z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2025

Advertisement

As the media gavages communist propaganda down the hungry gullets of feckless ninnyhammers, it's important to get your elected reptiles into the dangerous agitprop game as well:

.@GavinNewsom, you are inciting violence. That is called “criminal incitement,” and it is not protected by the First Amendment. You are the governor of a state in the USA.

Watch your mouth. https://t.co/hSCehyDA97 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 11, 2025

There should be a phrase for the act of constantly spewing bumf. Oh, wait, there is!

STOCHASTIC TERRORISM-O-RAMA! Stochastic terrorism is "the repeated use of hate speech or other vilifying, dehumanizing rhetoric by a political leader or other public figure that inspires one or more of the figure’s supporters to commit hate crimes or other acts of violence against a targeted person, group, or community."

Now you know why the left keeps calling us "Nazis."

Speaking of Nazis...

"A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth"



Joseph Goebbels

Nazi Minister of Propaganda. pic.twitter.com/ilVbjeKhNM — José Fernández (@Fern83142440Jos) August 16, 2025

Sometimes, stochastic terrorism isn't enough, and bozos just openly preach hate to their dimwits:

"They should - and they must - be taken down, by any means necessary. They are cancers in society!"



George Abaraonye, the new president of @OxfordUnion, flagrantly promotes political violence.



It comes after he celebrated Charlie Kirk's execution. pic.twitter.com/ivJjfWS7hs — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) September 12, 2025

Advertisement

The Soviets referred to stochastic terrorism as "demoralization," and no one can describe it better than a guy who did it, Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Stupid people are easily controlled, mostly because they are too stupid to know they are stupid.

Check out the five basic laws of human stupidity (the bold is mine):

1. Always and inevitably, each of us underestimates the number of stupid individuals in the world. 2. The probability that a certain person is stupid is independent of any other characteristic of the same person. 3. A stupid person is one who causes harm to another person or group without at the same time obtaining a benefit for himself or even damaging himself. 4. Non-stupid people always underestimate the harmful potential of stupid people. 5. The stupid person is the most dangerous person that exists.

We can't forget the devastating effects of a lying, compliant news media.

It's lies like these that I believe got Charlie Kirk killed:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

FACT-O-RAMA! We have seen a rash of transgender mass shootings/attempted mass shootings. Trans mass shooters have shot dozens of people, frequently Christian children. I was unable to find even one story about a mass shooting against trans people. I believe these shootings have more to do with mental illness than blatant stupidity.

Advertisement

Let us not forget that the left loves their social media "influencers."

You can scrub your posts, but you can’t scrub your hands clean of this. https://t.co/Vn9IdrkZ6k pic.twitter.com/oPnYiLY0ZD — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 10, 2025

So what happens when all of these evil forces spend years spewing hate online and over the airwaves?

I used to be friends with this guy:

I know Kevin. We've done a lot of gigs together and always had fun. He once helped me move. I have no idea how he became this guy: pic.twitter.com/8F4vDsLHfu — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 12, 2025

It was awfully nice of author Stephen King to apologize for his idiocy, but how many people have taken his propaganda seriously over the years?

I was wrong, and I apologize. I have deleted the post. https://t.co/v6NOIUGEvS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2025

And now some of the animals who get paid to spew evil are backtracking, but this patriot won't let Harry Sisson off the hook. Good:

Someone has sent all of his posts already to the fbi pic.twitter.com/kMouR4i52f — 🇺🇸Kwasny🇺🇸 (@kwasny007) September 11, 2025

What have we learned?

We have learned that the Democrats have been calling us Nazis, fascist, racists, everything-o-phobic for a reason, and that reason became obvious his week in Utah, last year in Butler, Penn., and too many other places to list.

Advertisement

What can we expect? More of these animals:

Matt Taber has been identified as the man immediately cheering on Charlie Kirk's rooftop shooter.pic.twitter.com/RgX51RIdCt pic.twitter.com/Mng9mjdKyM — The Great Britain (@Babusu2327) September 11, 2025

What has the left learned? Nothing, because they are stupid. But if there is a lesson for them, I think it's this:

Charlie was the nice one. pic.twitter.com/n1KEzRsBjj — Vet Salutes 🫡 (@VetSalutes) September 12, 2025

Want to fight the hordes of blue-haired tundra wookies and the femme-boy geldings who can't, or won't, procreate with them?

They are stupid and cruel, and you are the target.

You've been "tolerant." Please continue to remain peaceful. But FIGHT BACK.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior. You will help keep free speech free. You'll get news that reflects your thoughts and your values.

You'll also get a tasty 60% if you use the promo code FIGHT.

Join NOW before they take another patriot from us.