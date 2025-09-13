Dear Leftists,

No matter how hard you may try to gaslight us, it isn’t going to work. You have spent years bandying around words like ‘Nazi,” “stochastic terrorism,” “tyranny,” and “fascist.” And you made a pretty good living doing so. I have to hand it to you, you were adept at it, given the number of intellectual zombies who fell into line and repeated your mantra while burning down cities, breaking windows, beating up people in yarmulkes, and looting Footlockers. And when your rhetoric bears the fruit you had secretly hoped for, all of a sudden you want us to swallow the fabrication that you didn’t really mean what you said, and you are shocked, shocked I say at political violence.

Advertisement

Yes, you did mean it; No, you aren’t shocked that an innocent man was murdered, but you are shocked that it did not go over the way you had hoped.

Any non-Mormon who lives in Utah has at least one story of how they ran afoul of the Church or one or more of its members. It happens, sometimes, but people of goodwill work past those things. The day after Charlie was shot, my neighbor, who is LDS and a friend, was hanging his flag at half-staff. His family is first-generation Mexican. We talked for a minute about Charlie and how everyone in our part of Utah was shocked and sickened over the events. We shook hands, encouraging each other to stay strong. We are so very different, and so very alike.

When I got home from my Saturday errands, I saw the local LDS chapel had lowered its flag to half-staff in honor of Charlie.

Even the nearby elementary school has lowered its flag to half-staff.

There is a quote that has likely been erroneously attributed to Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Even if the quote is fictitious, as many sources claim, it applies here:

“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

To put colloquially: Ya’ll done sh*t and fell in it this time. I am not the same religion as my neighbors. I am not the same religion as Harmeet Dhillon or even Charlie Kirk. Some day in the future, we may have time to argue about soteriology, Christology, and every other aspect of theology. Some day in the future, we may all get together and have an apologetics free-for-all. But in the meantime, dear leftists, we have YOU to deal with. And between all of us, there is enough common ground for us to stand back-to-back right now.

Advertisement

However, it isn’t just the “white patriarchy” that is seeing you for who you are. Even your own people are starting to bail:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And deal with you, we will. It will not be with riots or bullets. Despite your best efforts at projection, you, not we, are the side of hatred, division, elitism, corporate greed, lies, incitement, and propaganda. We will deal with you at the ballot box, we will deal with you in public debate, we will deal with you through boycotts, we will deal with you on the campuses, in the courts, in public opinion, we will deal with you wherever you surface. And we won’t have to set fires, overturn vehicles, or shoot a man in the neck. Because our numbers are growing, and even among your sympathizers, you are being unmasked for the demons you are. You can sputter, scream, and pontificate all you want; the truth is coming out.

Unlike you, we don't care if the person standing shoulder to shoulder and back to back with us is black, brown, white, or any other color. We don't care if they are Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Zoroastrian, or a Druid. What is uniting us is the knowledge that you, dear leftists, are taking us on a path straight to hell. And we aren't interested in going where you are leading.

Too many people know who you are now. Not all of us are going to be Republican and conservative, and to be honest, I wouldn’t want them to be. But all of us understand just how twisted and evil you have become.

Advertisement

There are changes coming. It won't be easy, but we will win. If you would like to be a part of the media revolution, please consider becoming a VIP member. You can support the work we do, and there are all sorts of wonderful perks to joining. All you need to do is click here to get on board, and be sure to use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.