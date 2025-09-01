The Morning Briefing: Trump Might End Hugo Chávez's Posthumous Reign of Error in Venezuela

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Labor Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is busy reading prescription drug disclaimers, looking for the one that will make us all rich.

You all know the drill on these federal holiday weekends — we have a couple of quickie Briefings to start the week whilst most people have checked out in the pursuit of arterial sclerosis. Also, I am forever annoyed that the commies stole the word "labor" and ruined it for everyone.

What better topic for a brief Labor Day discussion than what the perils of communism bring to every one of their attempts at a workers' paradise? We're looking at some of our bluest cities trying to swim against freedom's tide and elect commies to run them. The "socialism/communism has just never been done right" vibe is forever strong on the Left.

Nicolás Maduro is the current commie dictator of Venezuela, but he's pretty much just the ghost of Hugo Chávez, carrying on the work of destroying his country that his predecessor started early this century. The Venezuelan people haven't been able to stop the madness, but the United States might soon give them an assist. Sarah has been chronicling developments in the region and things are getting interesting down there. This is from her latest column on the situation:

Right now, the Donald Trump administration claims that the growing military presence is simply part of its enforcement efforts to keep drug cartels from getting their products into the United States, but a source close to the administration told the New York Post on Saturday that the "clock is about to strike midnight for Maduro."

There are a lot of moving parts in this story and Sarah details all of them in this post, which I encourage you to read. I'm going to wrap up with a couple of anecdotes.

One of the most galling images I remember from the time that His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama polluted the presidency was one of him hugging Hugo Chávez during an official visit that never should have happened. Birds of a feather and all that, though. It was beyond disgusting to see the leader of the free world back-slapping a petty dictator who was in the throes of turning his homeland into a Third World country. Both Venezuela and the United States are still trying to recover from the damage that Obama did.

During the last year that I lived in Los Angeles, I spent a lot of time at a new neighborhood bar because it was about 100 feet from my front door. The place was a great help as I adjusted to being an empty-nest parent. I got to know most of the people who worked there and spent time with a lot of them when they weren't on the clock.

One of the young bartenders was from Venezuela. One day when he'd gotten of work he sat next to me at the bar and we started talking. He'd come to the United States LEGALLY to make money to send back to his family. This was in 2017, when inflation in Venezuela was over 2600 percent, and eventually hit 4000 percent. Put mildly, things weren't good back home for this young man.

He told me he loved the United States and was grateful for the opportunity, but he was really homesick. Then he began to cry as he went on to describe what Chávez and Maduro and the other commies had done to his beloved country. It was a lot watching a 24-year-old kid weep at a bar because of communism.

But, hey, Barack Obama thought it was cool!

If President Trump can help the Venezuelan people get their country back, I hope he does it soon. I write a lot about how much work he has to do in order to undo the damage that Joe Biden and his commie cabal did, but we would do well to remember that he's also busy rolling back Obama havoc.

