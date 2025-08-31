Sunday Thoughts: Living Wisely in a World of Constant Choices

As I write this, I’m in the middle of my first week as managing editor here at PJ Media. Obviously, I’m learning a lot, and one of those things I’ve discovered is that, even with increased responsibility, the pace of my day hasn’t changed much. But I do find myself facing more decisions in this role than I did before.

Some of those decisions are significant, such as helping a writer navigate a tricky topic or deciding what words shouldn’t appear in headlines. Others are minor, such as determining the order to place stories on the home page or figuring out what to write myself.

I can’t begin to imagine the real number, but we face hundreds, if not thousands, of decisions every day. As believers, we know that everything we do — and decide — ultimately falls in line with God’s will, but we also don’t rely on any special revelation from Him to decide whether to wear the red shirt or the grey shirt or to figure out what to eat for lunch.

How do we honor God with the decisions we make that don’t require us to seek His direction or wisdom? John Piper discussed this question on his “Ask Pastor John” podcast last week.

For all Christians, the way God has ordained for us to live our lives and make our thousands of choices is not by God’s whispering in our ear every five or six seconds what gesture to make next. We know that’s not the way it is. That’s not the way he leads. So, the really interesting and important question is this: Why? Why does God do it this way?

He added:

Suppose this question with me. Since Christ aims to be the Lord of every Christian — and Lord, among other things, means we do what he says. He’s in charge; we’re not. He gives commands; we obey. That’s what lordship means. So, if that’s God’s design for our lives, then why didn’t God set it up so that the Lord Jesus is miraculously giving new revelation every few seconds in our brains so that we receive a divine direction that we can choose to obey or not as to what we’re supposed to do in the next five seconds?

Piper noted that as we grow closer to Christ, we become more in tune with lining up our decisions with what He wants for us. He cited multiple scriptures:

And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another. For this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit. 2 Corinthians 3:18 (ESV) …put on the new self, created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness. Ephesians 4:24 (ESV) Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator. Colossians 3:9-10 (ESV)

The other effect that growing in our faith has on our decision-making process is that it helps us become less like the world and more like Jesus. Here’s what God’s Word has to say about that:

Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. Romans 12:2 (ESV) But we have the mind of Christ. 1 Corinthians 2:16b (ESV) Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus… Philippians 2:5 (ESV)

I also believe that we should always have the mindset that what we do is for the Lord. The Apostle Paul reminds us, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ” (Colossians 3:23-24, ESV). And Kohelet, the Teacher (whom scholars believe to be King Solomon), reminds us, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might, for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going” (Ecclesiastes 9:10, ESV).

Not every decision we make will have an eternal impact. We make countless choices every day that don’t ripple into eternity, but if we stay in tune with the Lord, we can know that we’re making decisions with His will in mind.

