A Mayor’s Signature Versus a President’s Troops

The Protest on Paper

On August 30, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson put his city on record against President Donald Trump when signing what he called the Protecting Chicago Initiative, an executive order directing local police to disregard orders from federal agents should Trump send the cavalry into the city.

Advertisement

Johnson wasn't protesting; he was declaring war against the forces of an evil he believed would lead his city to ruin.

Or something like that.

The mayor doesn't command Washington's forces, and he can't stop them from working in the city.

What he can do, however, is instruct his department not to patrol with them, not to make arrests, and definitely not to make it appear as though they're working together.

Johnson also ordered city officers to wear uniforms, including visible identification, while "urging" federal agents to do the same, but without a means to enforce it.

The D.C. Example

Weeks after a surge of federal agents and National Guard support restored the streets of Washington, D.C., to safety, Trump isn't speculating wildly that the same approach would work elsewhere. Chicago, like Washington, has been rocked by repeated violence.

It's a recipe that works. In Washington, downtown streets were cleared, businesses were reopened, and residents reported they felt safe for the first time in years.

That success has become the backdrop for Chicago, where shootings and carjackings plague neighborhoods. The president's team argues it's a successful philosophy.

A Mayor’s Message

Johnson's order is nothing more than an attempt to posture for his political base that he isn't going to sit back quietly.

Despite all the noise he's making, it doesn't disguise the fact that federal agents are working in Chicago; whether it's the FBI, DEA, or ICE, they don't need permission from City Hall to fulfill their duties. Should Trump order more personnel into the city, Johnson's order doesn't do a thing; it doesn't stop them from arriving.

Advertisement

Symbol or Substance?

Legal experts reviewing Johnson's EO quickly called it largely symbolic. Any mayor has authority over his officers, but that command ends with federal agencies. At best, an order limits cooperation; at worst, it tells the street that Johnson is more concerned about stopping Washington than stopping them.

Parents everywhere know that symbolism doesn't stop bullets and that executive orders don't provide reassurance alongside gravesites.

For them, it doesn't matter which agency provides it; it only matters that their families are protected.

What Residents Will Remember

When the dust settles, it's not about legal footnotes or executive orders. The only judge that matters is results, regardless of where they come from, City Hall or Washington. If city residents feel safer after a federal deployment, all the bloviating doesn't matter. If, however, the streets spiral into chaos, that EO is chiseled into history.

For people who just want to take their kids to the park, walk to church, or sit on their porch without worrying about random gunfire, constitutional boundaries don’t matter.

The only thing they'll remember and be thankful for is that the leadership improved those odds.

Final Thoughts

The only difference between a protester's sign and Mayor Johnson's executive order is the amount of ink used on the substrate. Johnson's order is simply a protest in ink, not a barrier in reality; it's his way of saying no to a president who has already proven he's willing and able to send in help, as he did in Washington.

Advertisement

President Trump has three key factors in his favor: history, law, and precedent. The federal government has the authority and will act if it chooses to do so. It's obvious he's not looking to make history; hell, he has already. One factor the Left cannot consider is President Trump acting altruistically, that he means it when he says he wants to keep Americans safe. Whether through tariffs, border security, or telling the EU to grow a pair, his goal has been the security of all Americans—whether or not they voted for him.

What it boils down to is that the true measure isn't a signed EO or protest speeches from the mayor; it's whether Chicagoans are safe on their streets.

Ultimately, those are the only results that truly matter.

Why Independent Voices Matter

Moments like these reveal how quickly politics overshadows public safety. Legacy outlets will frame Chicago’s defiance as heroism. PJ Media covers what really matters: whether families can walk home safely, whether children can play without fear, and whether leaders prioritize security over symbolism.

Subscribe today and stand with us.