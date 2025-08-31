Guess What DOGE Found Your Money Is Funding Now!

There are times when reading a list of projects funded by the United States federal government sounds more like parody than reality.

The Department of Government Efficiency — unlike Congress, it seems — is still working hard every day to identify and eliminate waste and fraud from the federal government funded by our taxpayer dollars. And this week’s update included some profoundly idiotic programs and grants that were, until now, recipients of our hard-earned cash.

DOGE normally releases a contracts update on X on Fridays highlighting some of the stupidest agency contracts that it has discovered in the last week, and this past week‘s was a doozy: “Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated 50 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $2.9B and savings of $762M, including a $2.4M DoD contract for ‘transgender health medical evaluation unit services’, a $128.5k DoD contract for ‘LGBTQ magazine advertising campaign’, and a $48.7M USAID contract for ‘the Belarus Regional Initiative to provide transition activities in Belarus and other countries in Europe’.”

One wonders what exactly that is supposed to mean. Whenever a description is that vague and meaningless, you can guess it covers up something shady.

In conclusion, the X post stated, “DOGE wishes the hardworking American taxpayers a great Labor Day weekend!”

DOGE also had an interesting contracts update last week, on August 24: “Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated 163 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.9B and savings of $647M, including, a $35M USAID contract to ‘acquire contractor support to establish and manage a flexible, quick response mechanism supporting activities that will support democracy and stability in El Salvador’, a $280k DOI contract for ‘horse mounted patrol groom services’.” You can bust your brains trying to figure out why the heck we would be funding horse mounted patrol groom services. I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of any good reason.

DOGE continued by saying it also eliminated “a $102k DOT contract for an ‘assessment specialist academics provost office’, a $179k State Dept. contract for ‘customized English language training to the US embassy in Yerevan, Armenia’, and a $25k DOI contract to ‘provide facilitation, collaborative problem solving services’.”

Furthermore, DOGE shared a message from the White House Office of Budget and Management showing an order signed by Donald Trump and celebrating that the president cancelled “$4.9 billion in America Last foreign aid” via a pocket rescission.

With our national debt at around $37.3 trillion and climbing every day and even every hour, it is obvious we need to take drastic action to reduce our out-of-control spending and try to return the United States to fiscal responsibility. While it would be better if Congress would join in more enthusiastically, at least DOGE is making headway on the mountain of unjustifiable and unnecessary federal government contracts and programs.

That is one of the best Labor Day presents that the American worker could have.

