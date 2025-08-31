Pritzker’s Anti-Trump Rant Backfires After ANOTHER Deadly Chicago Weekend

After watching California Gov. Gavin Newsom increase his national profile—and climb the 2028 Democratic primary polls—by inserting himself into the national redistricting debate, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) seems desperate for his own moment in the spotlight. He’s been racing to every microphone and camera to slam President Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and now to oppose Trump’s promise to clean up Chicago. The result? An epic backfire.

Trump recently called Chicago “a mess” with an “incompetent mayor—grossly incompetent— and we’ll straighten that one out probably next.” In response, Pritzker, told Trump not to come to Chicago, and warned that sending National Guard troops would bring an “unprecedented and difficult time” and vowed, “We will see the Trump administration in court. The state of Illinois is ready to stand against this military deployment with every peaceful tool we have.”

How stupid does he look now?

According to ABC7 in Chicago on Sunday, over the Labor Day weekend, Chicago experienced a surge in gun violence, with at least 35 individuals shot, five fatally, according to the Chicago Police Department. The incidents spanned various neighborhoods, including South Shore, East Garfield Park, Altgeld Gardens, Englewood, Bronzeville, Humboldt Park, and Heart of Chicago.

Notably, a shooting in Bronzeville on Saturday night left at least seven people injured, though all are expected to recover. Another incident in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning resulted in four individuals being shot. Additionally, a triple shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on Sunday morning led to one fatality and two injuries.

Bloody weekends in Chicago are hardly new. Last week, Fox News Digital reported that Chicago residents are increasingly urging President Trump to federalize the city’s police force following a violent weekend that left six dead, including a 5-year-old boy, and 27 injured in shootings. The plea reflects growing frustration with local leadership’s inability to curb the city’s escalating crime rates.

Sadly, local leaders care more about grandstanding against Trump than protecting their constituents. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order prohibiting city police from collaborating with National Guard troops or federal agents, a move that has drawn criticism from residents and local leaders.

Make no mistake, Trump’s demand to deploy the National Guard and federal law enforcement isn’t just a power grab—it’s a necessity. Chicago’s streets are the urban wild west, a horrifying testament to failed Democrat policies that have handed criminals free rein while Pritzker plays political games. Calling Trump’s intervention a “dangerous power grab” is rich coming from a governor who’s allowed violence to spiral out of control under his watch.

Every bloody weekend in Chicago isn’t just a tragedy—it’s a humiliation for JB Pritzker. His rhetoric about being tough on crime and his bluster about standing against Trump’s National Guard deployment have all collapsed under the weight of reality. Each shooting, each fatality, is a gut-punch to the governor’s credibility—especially in the wake of the success of Trump’s efforts in Washington, D.C.

Chicago’s violence is a mirror held up to the governor, and it reflects the undeniable truth that he’s hurting his own constituents to spite Trump.

When violence spikes in Chicago, JB Pritzker chooses to posture over protection. The truth is ugly, and PJ Media dares to tell it how it is while the left spins.