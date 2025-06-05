The Morning Briefing: Hear Me Out — Arrest All the Democrats

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Harckoldo was quite frank about his belief that "Bewitched" should have featured a different Darren every season.

Yesterday I mentioned that I was in a bit of a mood, which made me ponder headlines that would trigger any lefties who might be trolling the site. One faithful reader asked for more of these moods from me. I am happy to report that yesterday's mood has yet to subside, hence today's headline.

Again, it's only mostly tongue-in-cheek. I've really had it with these people.

The Democrats have never had much use for the rule of law. They pay lip service to it until their throats are hoarse, and for a long time would at least try to veil their contempt for it. That mask has been ripped off to reveal the Constitution-loathing lizard beings underneath. (I've reached the point where I sometimes wonder if any of this is hyperbole anymore.)

We'll look at a couple of things that inspired my "lock 'em all up" fantasy. This is from Matt:

On Thursday, Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, a Biden appointee, slammed the brakes on President Trump’s administration trying to deport the family of Mohamad Soliman—the guy suspected of firebombing a gathering of Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, just last Sunday. Apparently, protecting American citizens takes a backseat to coddling the illegal immigrant relatives of an antisemitic terrorist.

Once again, we're in "the friend of my enemy" territory when it comes to activist judges. Damn the innocent and save the dangerous is the guiding idea (it can't really be called a principle) for these perverters of justice. They are openly hostile to every move that President Trump tries in his attempt to make the legal citizens of this country safer.

I'm no constitutional scholar, but the actions of these judges are taking on a decidedly "aid and comfort" to our enemies vibe in my opinion. In an earlier time, I would say "The call is coming from inside the house" here.

Here's the story that really set me off, again covered for us by Matt:

“Every single ICE agent who's engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference Tuesday. “This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We're not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be identified.”

This is what the Democrats have become: one of the two most powerful members of the party is publicly calling for dangerous action — which doxing most definitely is — against federal law enforcement agents who carry out their sworn duties. Jeffries' behavior redefines unconscionable.

The seeds for this kind of treachery were sown long ago, but really began to bloom during the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020. That's when the Democrats let their seething contempt for law enforcement show. They tried to walk it back a little when the "Defund the Police" blue cities became even more crime-ridden, but that cat wasn't going back into the bag.

It doesn't bode well for the future of the Republic when high-ranking elected officials can advocate for lawlessness with impunity.

Jeffries and his mentally unwell colleagues don't know it, but they're writing ads for the Republicans to run in the midterms next year. Every Republican candidate should relentlessly remind normal Americans that the Democrats in charge are on the side of rapists, murderers, and human traffickers. Then they point out that, if elected, Dems will pollute the Judiciary with judges who will protect those people from facing any legal consequences.

I know that we can't really arrest them all, but the thought does bring a smile to my face, even when I'm in one of these moods. And every healthy society could use a common goal.

Let's dream big.

